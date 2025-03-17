Shakira cantaba La Loba cuando un elipse lunar tomó forma en pleno concierto

De hecho, Shakira había iniciado a interpretar la pista La Loba, cuando ella misma se percata del fenómeno astronómico, <b>¡Y eclipse lunar esta noche!, ¿dónde están mis lobos de Monterrey?,</b> expresó la <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/musica/shakira-manda-hijos-ponen-reglas-vida-gerard-pique-LM8943490 target=_blank></a></b> <a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://x.com/shakiraxspain/status/1900879299269238963?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1900879299269238963%7Ctwgr%5E00c98d31cc2b493d9d098a5a20985911c7d0c4f9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lavanguardia.com%2Fgente%2F20250317%2F10487907%2Fincreible-momento-shakira-presencia-eclipse-lunar-pleno-concierto-canta-loba-epico-gvm2.html target=_blank></a><b></b>