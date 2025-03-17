Música
Shakira cantaba La Loba cuando un elipse lunar tomó forma en pleno concierto

El momento fue material para contenido en redes sociales. El suceso ocurrió en uno de sus conciertos en México.

   
    Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll es una cantante, compositora y bailarina colombiana, reconocida mundialmente por su versatilidad musical y su impacto en la música latina.( RRSS )
Las escenas a raíz de la gira musical de Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, no dejan de llamar la atención en redes sociales. La cantante colombiana ha demostrado a la industria que es una de las artistas más completas a partir de su integración en la escena musical hispana cuando era joven. Los años solo son significado de experiencia.

Capturas de pantalla de videos en redes sociales. ( RRSS )

Pese a que todas las escenas no han sido a su beneficio, por ejemplo, la cancelación imprevista de shows en uno que otro país, otras sí que han sido del disfrute y la curiosidad del público, así como usuarios en redes sociales. Un momento relacionado sucedió en su reciente visita en Monterrey, y tiene que ver con el eclipse lunar.

“Qué momento más histórico. Ella había empezado bailando entera de rojo, como invocando a la luna, y de pronto ocurrió el eclipse lunar en el momento exacto. Shakira avisó a todos los fans. Fue épico”, expresó Javier de Hoyos en redes sociales, compartiendo instantáneas que graficaron el momento.

De hecho, Shakira había iniciado a interpretar la pista La Loba, cuando ella misma se percata del fenómeno astronómico, "¡Y eclipse lunar esta noche!, ¿dónde están mis lobos de Monterrey?", expresó la artista con evidente emoción después de observar el cielo que abrazaba la noche.

De hecho, aquel show contó con otro momento particular. Por accidente, Shaki rompió una tambora que utiliza para la intro de una de sus melodías, lo golpeó con tanta fuerza que se asustó un poco y su expresión lo deja notar, se sorprendió, pero continuó con su concierto, su público esperaba por su interpretación y ella no podía hacerlos esperar.

