10 jul 2024 , 12:23

La cantante Britney Spears aseguró no querer otra relación

Spears pasó por tres divorcios y una reciente separación con Paul Richard.

  • La cantante Britney Spears aseguró no querer otra relación
    Foto de archivo de Britney Spears( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @britneyspears )
Britney Spears, también conocida como la Princesa del Pop, compartió una frase en Instagram donde confirmó su soltería. La cantante acompañó la frase con un mensaje que minutos después fue cambiado.

Spears estaba con Paul Richard Soliz, quien fue fuertemente criticado por la cantante tras terminar la relación. Britney describió a Soliz como hipócrita tras decir que está siendo acosado por los paparazzis, cuando él disfruta de la atención mediática, así lo mencionó la intérprete de Gimme More.

Foto de archivo de Britney Spears
Foto de archivo de Britney Spears ( Internet X )

Soliz también fue acusado por parte de la cantante, dado que mientras eran perseguidos por fotógrafos, Paul bajó la ventana del copiloto cuando estaba llorando Spears.

La frase que subió Spears, muchos usuarios interpretaron que se refería a ella misma: "Su actitud es salvaje, pero su corazón es de oro", a lo que acompañó con "¡Jodidamente soltera! Nunca jamás voy a volver a estar con otro hombre mientras viva", escribió la Princesa del Pop.

Sin embargo, la descripción fue cambiada inmediatamente. Además, la cantante volvió a las redes sociales tras cerrarlas por un tiempo después del juicio que pasó con su padre.

  • Frase que compartió la cantante Britney Spears en su perfil
    Frase que compartió la cantante Britney Spears en su perfil ( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @britneyspears )
  • Texto que cambió Britney Spears
    Texto que cambió Britney Spears ( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @britneyspears )
