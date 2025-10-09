Videojuegos
09 oct 2025 , 12:34

Little Nightmares 3: primeras impresiones del esperado juego de terror y su gran acierto cooperativo

La tercera entrega de la saga mantiene su atmósfera oscura y escalofriante, pero introduce una jugabilidad centrada en el modo cooperativo que cambia por completo la experiencia.

   
Little Nightmares 3 marca el regreso de una de las sagas más inquietantes del mundo del gaming. La nueva entrega, desarrollada por Supermassive Games, mantiene la estética sombría y la tensión psicológica que hicieron célebres a sus predecesores, pero esta vez con una fuerte orientación hacia el juego en modo cooperativo.

Desde los primeros minutos, el título se siente familiar para quienes conocen la serie, gracias a su jugabilidad continuista y sus mecánicas de exploración y resolución de acertijos. Sin embargo, la gran diferencia radica en la posibilidad de compartir la experiencia con otro jugador en línea, lo que refuerza la narrativa y la inmersión en un mundo tan hermoso como perturbador.

Uno de los aspectos más destacados es su apartado gráfico y artístico, que vuelve a sobresalir por su nivel de detalle, iluminación y diseño de escenarios. La ambientación vuelve a ser el corazón de la experiencia: cada sombra, cada sonido y cada rincón del entorno están cuidadosamente diseñados para mantener al jugador en constante tensión.

Pese a sus aciertos, la crítica principal recae en la ausencia de un modo cooperativo local a pantalla dividida, una característica que muchos esperaban dada la naturaleza colaborativa del juego.

En conjunto, Little Nightmares 3 logra consolidarse como una continuación sólida y atmosférica, que respeta el legado de la saga y lo impulsa hacia nuevas formas de terror compartido.

Calificación: 8.5/10. El título cumple con las expectativas y confirma que, en el universo de Little Nightmares, el miedo se disfruta mejor acompañado.

