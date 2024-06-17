Cine
17 jun 2024 , 17:40

¡Henry Cavill compartió su preparación para ser papá!

El actor pidió consejos a sus seguidores en el Día del Padre.

  • ¡Henry Cavill compartió su preparación para ser papá!
    Henry Cavill( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @henrycavill )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Henry Cavill, actor británico, quien saltó a la fama por su papel de Superman, va a ser papá. El intérprete del superhéroe de DC, publicó una fotografía de él junto a los muebles para su futuro bebé, que espera con su novia Natalie Viscuso.

LEA TAMBIÉN: Las mejores cinco películas animadas para ver con papá

Por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, el actor acompañó la imagen con un texto, deseando feliz día a todos los padres. Además, agregó que pronto se unirá a su equipo y si tienen consejos que compartir con él.

Como padre primerizo, concluyó el comentario mencionando que no se preocupen, todas las almohadas no estarán dentro de la cuna.

Quote

“Y no se preocupen, no habrá almohadas en la cuna cuando llegue el peque, solo pegamento y bisturíes para que construya miniaturas de Warhammer." -expresó Cavill

Henry Cavill junto a su novia Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill junto a su novia Natalie Viscuso ( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @henrycavill )

Profesionales han asegurado que el uso de almohadas en las cunas, podría deformar la curvatura natural del recién nacido. Por esta razón, Henry habló del tema al mismo tiempo que hizo referencia a su futura película Warhammer 40 000.

Los comentarios de la publicación, muestran apoyo por parte de los seguidores del actor. Mensajes como: "Voy a ser tío", "Será un SUPER PADRE sin duda", "El único tip que te daré es, no seguir los otros consejos", "Felicidades, el mejor viaje de tu vida está a punto de empezar", entre otros.

A mediados de abril, el británico compartió con sus seguidores de la espera de su primer hijo. Aseguró que está emocionado por esta nueva etapa junto a su novia Natalie.

En una entrevista pasada, Superman describió como le gustaría que sea esta faceta como padre. La cual, reveló que sería una figura paterna jovial y tener todo el tiempo para jugar con ellos.

LEA: Robert De Niro festejó el primer cumpleaños de su hija a sus 80 años

Henry Cavill mostrando los muebles para su bebé en camino
Henry Cavill mostrando los muebles para su bebé en camino ( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @henrycavill )
Temas
Entretenimiento
redes sociales
Cine
Día del Padre
viral
Henry Cavill
Entretenimiento Internacional
Noticias
Recomendadas