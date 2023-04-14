Más deportes
14 abr 2023 , 09:06

Muere el piloto Craig Breen en un accidente mientras se entrenaba en Croacia

EFE

Craig Breen, piloto del equipo Hyundai, murió este jueves, a los 33 años, en un accidente que sufrió durante un entrenamiento para el Rally de Croacia.

El irlandés Craig Breen, piloto del equipo Hyundai, murió este jueves, a los 33 años, en un accidente que sufrió durante un entrenamiento para el Rally de Croacia, en el norte del país, informó el portal local Zagorje International.

La policía croata confirmó la muerte de uno de los participantes en el rally, aunque sin revelar la identidad del accidentado.

Según fuentes policiales, el automóvil chocó con el costado izquierdo de la parte delantera contra un poste de madera y el piloto murió en el acto, mientras que el copiloto no sufrió heridas graves.

El accidente ocurrió entre las localidades croatas de Stari Golubovac y Lobor, durante unas pruebas para el Rally de Croacia, que se disputará del 20 al 23 de abril.

Breen compitió tanto en el Campeonato del Mundo de Rallys como en el de Europa.

En julio del año pasado fue el primer líder del Rally de Estonia, séptima prueba del Mundial, al imponerse en el único tramo del día, de solo 1,66 km.

En el Rally de Croacia de 2022 quedó en cuarto lugar y al final de la temporada fue séptimo en la clasificación del Mundial. EFE

