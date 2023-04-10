Más deportes
10 abr 2023 , 18:41

Fernando Alonso: Lo que no sabías del piloto de Fórmula Uno

user placeholder

Fernando Guevara

Ecuavisa.com recopiló varios datos que seguro no conocías del piloto español de Fórmula 1

  • Fernando Alonso: Lo que no sabías del piloto de Fórmula Uno
    Fernando Alonso: Lo que no sabías del piloto de Fórmula Uno
Fuente:
propia

El piloto español Fernando Alonso, de 41 años, llegó a Aston Martin como sustituto de Sebastian Vettel, que anunció su retiro en la temporada 2022. El asturiano quedó campeón de la Fórmula 1 en el 2005 y 2006 con la escudería Renault.

Alonso terminó mal en Alpine. Su relación con Esteban Ocon, las decisiones del equipo y los problemas de fiabilidad del coche pusieron su continuidad en una posición comprometida. El cambio de aires llegó en un momento ideal.

Cargado de motivación y lleno de buenas sensaciones, desde el primer momento Alonso reflejó su felicidad por unirse a Aston Martin.

En noviembre de 2022, tras los test de Abu Dhabi, Fernando dejó claro que el coche le gustaba. Y, desde entonces, todas las señales han ido en el mismo camino: Aston Martin quería revolucionar el panorama de la F1 y lo ha logrado.

El último podio de Fernando Alonso en la F1 ocurrió en el Gran Premio de Australia 2023. Una carrera donde el español salió cuarto y escaló una posición con el abandono de George Russell.

Fernando Alonso consiguió 101 podios en la Fórmula 1: solamente Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Alain Prost y Kimi Raikkonen también llegaron a esta marca.

Ecuavisa.com recopiló varios datos que seguro no conocías del piloto español de Fórmula 1

LEA: Fórmula 1: Verstappen ganó el GP de Australia y Alonso terminó tercero

Lo que no sabías de Fernando Alonso

  • 1 Su padre José Luis Alonso le fabricó su primer auto de karting cuando tenía 3 años.
  • 2 Fue campeón en karting en 1996
  • 3 Alonso debutó en la Fórmula 1 el 4 de marzo del 2001 con el equipo Minardi, en Australia
  • 4 Su primer gran accidente fue en 2003 en Hungría, cuando chocó contra las barreras que separan los graderíos con la pista.
  • 5 En 2018 se retiró de la Fórmula 1 para dedicarse a otros retos, uno de ellos, era el Rally Dakar
  • 6 El cantante español Melendi habla de él en su canción “Asturias”
  • 7 No bebe alcohol, aunque cuando gana algún Gran Premio en la Fórmula 1, da el tradicional sorbo al champagne
  • 8 Respecto a la música, le gustan las bandas españolas, Café Quijano y El Canto del Loco
  • 9 Practica siempre que puede fútbol. Es aficionado del Real Madrid.
  • 10 El piloto español sufre de claustrofobia, por lo que quedarse atorado en un elevador sería su peor miedo.
    • Temas
    Deportes
    Fórmula 1
    Automovilismo
    Fernando Alonso
    Lewis Hamilton
    Michael Schumacher
    Aston Martin
    Sebastian Vettel
    Fernando Alonso ( Aston Martin
    George Russell
    Ecuador
    Noticias
    Recomendadas