Más deportes
02 abr 2023 , 10:21

Fórmula 1: Verstappen ganó el GP de Australia y Alonso terminó tercero

user placeholder

EFE y Redacción

Max Verstappen, de 25 años, logró su trigésima séptima victoria en la Fórmula 1, la segunda de la temporada

  • Fórmula 1: Verstappen ganó el GP de Australia y Alonso terminó tercero
    Fórmula 1: Verstappen ganó el GP de Australia y Alonso terminó tercero
Fuente:
Agencia

El neerlandés Max Verstappen (Red Bull) amplió su liderato al frente del Mundial de Fórmula Uno al ganar este domingo el alocado Gran Premio de Australia, que se disputó con tres banderas rojas en el circuito de Albert Park de Melbourne.

El español Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) confirmó su gran momento con un nuevo podio, el tercero en las tres primeras carreras del año.

Verstappen, de 25 años, logró su trigésima séptima victoria en la F1 la segunda de la temporada, al ganar por delante del inglés Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) y de Alonso, que acabó tercero y a los 41 años firmó su podio número 101 en la categoría reina.

El doble campeón mundial asturiano acabó tercero este domingo en Albert Park, donde se decretaron dos interrupciones seguidas a falta de tres para completar las 58 vueltas previstas.

Primero, por el accidente del danés Kevin Magnussen (Haas); y después por los percances se produjeron tras la segunda salida, en la que Sainz tocó a Alonso, que había perdido la tercera plaza en favor de su compatriota y retornó a pista undécimo.

Sainz fue sancionado con cinco segundos, por lo que no solo perdió la cuarta plaza, sino que acabó fuera de los puntos (fue duodécimo) en una carrera en la que el mexicano Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) protagonizó la gran remontada, al acabar quinto después de haber salido desde el 'pit lane'.

LEA: Fórmula 1: El piloto Max Verstappen partirá primero en el Gran Premio de Australia

'Checo' se clasificó por detrás del canadiense Lance Stroll, que completó una gran jornada para Aston Martin, al acabar cuarto.

El inglés Lando Norris (McLaren) acabó sexto, una plaza por delante del alemán Nico Hülkenberg (Haas), en Albert Park, donde el debutante australiano Oscar Piastri (McLaren) sumó ante su afición, al acabar octavo, sus primeros puntos en el Mundial de F1.

También puntuaron el chino Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) y el japonés Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), que concluyeron noveno y décimo, respectivamente.

La próxima carrera, el Gran Premio de Azerbaiyán, se disputará el próximo 30 de abril en Baku.

Temas
Deportes
Fórmula 1
Automovilismo
Fernando Alonso
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen ( Red Bull
Fernando Alonso ( Aston Martin
Sainz
Sergio Pérez ( Red Bull
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas