Fórmula 1: Verstappen ganó el GP de Australia y Alonso terminó tercero

<a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/otros-deportes/formula-1-el-piloto-max-verstappen-partira-primero-en-el-gran-premio-de-australia-YJ4821313> El neerlandés Max Verstappen</a> (Red Bull) amplió su liderato al frente del Mundial de Fórmula Uno al ganar este domingo el alocado Gran Premio de Australia, que se disputó con tres banderas rojas en el<b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/otros-deportes/formula-1-el-piloto-max-verstappen-partira-primero-en-el-gran-premio-de-australia-YJ4821313></a>