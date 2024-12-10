Fútbol Nacional
10 dic 2024 , 09:15

Segundo Alejandro Castillo se refirió a los nuevos miembros en el cuerpo técnico en Barcelona SC

La directiva de Barcelona SC y Segundo Alejandro Castillo ya eligieron a los miembros del cuerpo técnico para la temporada 2025 y solamente falta la firma.

   
  • Segundo Alejandro Castillo se refirió a los nuevos miembros en el cuerpo técnico en Barcelona SC
    Segundo Alejandro Castillo habló de sus acompañantes en el cuerpo técnico de Barcelona SC.( Redes sociales )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Barcelona SC no acabó la temporada de la mejor manera, pues únicamente clasificó a la Copa Libertadores, por lo que al mando de Segundo Alejandro Castillo ya empezaron a armar el cuerpo técnico.

El ecuatoriano quiere estar rodeado por personas capacitadas y de confianza, por esa razón la directiva le ha dado opciones y ya parecen estar cerca de tenerlo concretado.

“Pronto se van a enterar de las personas que me acompañaran en el cuerpo técnico, estamos viendo algunos detalles, pero ya están casi definidos”, señaló Segundo en radio Huancavilca.

Lea más: ¿Quiénes son los posibles rivales de Barcelona SC en la fase previa de la Copa Libertadores?

Castillo agregó que “es algo muy lindo pertenecer a Barcelona SC, sobre todo por el compromiso que es estar en el club”.

Barcelona SC acabó clasificado a la Copa Libertadores 2024.
Barcelona SC acabó clasificado a la Copa Libertadores 2024. ( API )

También, Segundo aclaró que no ha tenido problemas en la transición de ser compañero de algunos jugadores a ahora ser su entrenador.

Lea más: Barcelona SC suma siete jugadores que fueron prestados en la actual temporada

“Pude estar en las dos facetas, como jugador y ahora como DT y sé la exigencia que se tiene acá”, mencionó el mortero.

Finalmente, Segundo comentó que “van a trabajar muy fuerte” para salir campeones en el 2025.

Temas
Fútbol
Fútbol Ecuador
fútbol ecuatoriano
Liga Pro
Segundo Alejandro Castillo
Barcelona SC
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas