11 abr 2024 , 14:01

Deportivo Cuenca le debe dos meses de sueldos a los jugadores

El director deportivo del Deportivo Cuenca, Luis Saritama, comentó que no han podido cubrir los sueldos de febrero y marzo.

    Los jugadores del Deportivo Cuenca no han cobrado su sueldo desde febrero.( API )
Los problemas no se han acabado para el Deportivo Cuenca, pues las inconsistencias institucionales han afectado el pago de sueldos para los jugadores, y eso ha afectado el rendimiento en la cancha.

El director deportivo del Deportivo Cuenca, Luis Saritama, reveló que los problemas del club están siendo críticos, y están buscando conseguir flujo económico para poder sostener a la institución.

Así mismo, reveló que tienen varias deudas con los futbolistas. Saritama mencionó que “Lamentablemente no se ha podido cubrir los meses de febrero y marzo”, y culpó a la falta de pagos de GolTV diciendo que “También los rubros de los derechos de televisión que no se han cancelado, y esto ha acumulado los problemas”.

Rodrigo Melo y Lucas Mancinelli ya habían revelado los problemas que tenía el club, y presentaron su queja en una rueda de prensa.

El Deportivo Cuenca le debe dos meses de sueldo a sus jugadores. ( API )

Por su parte, la presidenta del club, Nataly Villavicencio, había señalado que ya estaban cerca de conseguir el dinero para pagar a los jugadores. Sin embargo, Saritama menciona una versión del club con serios problemas.

“Se están trabajando con varios sponsors del club para buscar flujos económicos y cumplir con las categorías formativas y el equipo femenino”, destacó el exfutbolista a MachDeportes.

Finalmente, lamentó la salida de Luis García como entrenador, quien había renunciado a su puesto por razones personales y ya tiene nuevo club, pero ahora están centrados en conseguir la primera victoria bajo la dirección de Jerson Estacio y Luis Velasco.

