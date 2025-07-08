Fútbol Nacional
Barcelona SC denunció a un jugador de Independiente del Valle por insinuar favoritismo del árbitro

Matías Fernández dijo un polémico comentario a Yerson Zambrano y Barcelona SC denunció al jugador de Independiente del Valle por sus palabras.

   
    Matías Fernández reclamó al árbitro e insinuó favoritismo a Barcelona SC.( API )
El encuentro entre Independiente del Valle y Barcelona SC tuvo un arbitraje polémico, al igual que el final del partido, cuando Matías Fernández encaró al juez central para insinuar favoritismo y los toreros no se quedaron callados.

El chileno le dijo a Yerson Zambrano que “tienes la camiseta abajo, tú tienes la camiseta abajo de ellos”, insinuando una presunta parcialidad a favor de los toreros.

Pocos días después del partido, el presidente de Barcelona SC, Antonio Álvarez, reclamó por “conductas denunciables y sancionables por parte de jugadores del Club Independiente del Valle, dirigidas a los miembros de la terna arbitral en la que también menoscaban la reputación del Barcelona Sporting Club”.

La directiva de los toreros se centra en Junior Sornoza, Mateo Carabajal y Matías Fernández, pero en el chileno señalan que cometió “una conducta antideportiva que traspasó los límites tolerables”

El reclamo de Barcelona SC contra Matías Fernández

"El jugador #13 FERNÁNDEZ CORDERO, MATÍAS IGNACIO, al concluir el encuentro, se dirigió al árbitro central y afirmó "tienes la camiseta abajo, tú tienes la camiseta abajo de ellos", levantó su camiseta para exhibir la interna y, de manera intimidatoria, tocó la zona abdominal del oficial; luego volvió a levantar su camiseta para exhibir la interna y señalar hacia fuera al momento que pronuncia "de ellos", relataron los hechos.

“Este acto, que se produce luego de los reclamos verbales de sus compañeros, no solo vulnera de forma manifiesta la autoridad arbitral, sino que constituye una insinuación maliciosa y ofensiva contra la transparencia del arbitraje y la integridad del Barcelona Sporting Club, al sugerir una supuesta complicidad o parcialidad; realizando estas declaraciones descalificadoras de manera pública y televisiva”, cierran en su comunicado.

La terna arbitral involucrada en el partido fue: Yerson Zambrano, Andrés Tola y Ulvio Muñoz

Esta no es la primera vez que los toreros reclaman por declaraciones de rivales, pues ya lo hicieron con el entrenador de Vinotinto, Juan Grabowski, por insinuar ayudas arbitrales.

