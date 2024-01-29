Fútbol Internacional
William Pacho ha despertado el interés del Tottenham Hotspur

Redacción

El ecuatoriano William Pacho no reforzará el Real Madrid, pero el Tottenham Hotspur se ha interesado en ficharlo en este 2024

    El Tottenham Hostpur se ha interesado en el fichaje de William Pacho.( Archivo )
Al mercado de fichajes del fútbol europeo le restan tres días para cerrarse; no obstante, el Tottenham Hotspur analiza el traspaso de William Pacho, pero no solamente para este mes.

Desde el fútbol inglés han reportado que siguen la situación del zaguero ecuatoriano, cuyo pase pertenece al Eintracht Frankfurt, y más clubes que analizan fichar a Pacho.

Por el momento, el Tottenham han despertado interés para contratar al zaguero ecuatoriano, después de haber estado vinculado con el Real Madrid al inicio de este 2024.

Según el periodista Sacha Tavioleri, el equipo de Londres ha preguntado por la situación del ecuatoriano y han estado siguiente su perfil, para colocarlo en la zaga defensiva junto a Christian Romero.

Sin embargo, no solamente el Tottenham quiere hacerse con su fichaje, sino que otros clubes de la Premier League se han interesado para fichar al Pacho, pero para el mercado de verano y no ahora en enero.

En la presente temporada, Pacho se consolidó como titular del equipo alemán, disputando 28 partidos y siendo un pilar importante para la zafa defensiva de su equipo.

