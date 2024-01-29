William Pacho ha despertado el interés del Tottenham Hotspur

Al mercado de fichajes del fútbol europeo le restan tres días para cerrarse; no obstante, el <b>Tottenham Hotspur analiza el <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/el-real-madrid-estaria-interesado-en-william-pacho-II6497813 target=_blank>traspaso de William Pacho</a></b>, pero no solamente para este mes. Desde el fútbol<b></b><b></b> <b></b><b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/real-madrid-no-contratara-defensa-william-pacho-mercado-invierno-GH6559800 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/fc-barcelona-fichaje-moises-caicedo-traspaso-chelsea-GY6717091 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/tottenham-victoria-bournemouth-premier-league-DE6556995 target=_blank><b></b></a> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/william-pacho-tuvo-gran-desempeno-victoria-eintracht-frankfurt-bayern-munich-CB6461499 target=_blank></a></b>