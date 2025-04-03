Fútbol Internacional
03 abr 2025 , 10:16

El PSG de Willian Pacho ya tiene rival para la final de la Copa de Francia

Willian Pacho y el PSG clasificaron a la final de la Copa de Francia y ya tienen su rival para alzar un nuevo título.

   
Fuente:
Redacción
El PSG de Willian Pacho buscan asegurar su segundo título de la temporada y ya tiene al Stade de Reims como su rival para la final de la Copa de Francia.

El cuadro parisino se impuso por 4-2 al Dunkerque, de la segunda categoría, con una asistencia de Pacho para conseguir la victoria y clasificar al partido definitorio del torneo.

En la otra llave jugaron el Stade Reims ante el Cannes, de cuarta división, para enfrentarse al PSG por el trofeo de la Copa de Francia.

¿Quiénes jugarán la final de la Copa de Francia?

El Stade de Reims jugará contra el PSG, tras vencer por 2-1 al Cannes en la semifinal de la competición.

El Paris Saint Germain, por su parte, tiene quince títulos y cinco finales perdidas.

En esta temporada, Pacho ya alzó su primer trofeo con el PSG en la Supercopa de Francia, tras vencer 1-0 al Monaco.

La final entre el PSG y Reims se disputará el próximo sábado 24 de mayo, a las 14:00 (hora de Ecuador).

Temas
Fútbol
Fútbol internacional
Fútbol Europa
Fútbol Frances
PSG
Willian Pacho
Ecuador
Francia
Noticias
