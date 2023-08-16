Moisés Caicedo usará el histórico dorsal 25 en el Chelsea

<a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/moises-caicedo-chelsea-debutar-domingo-west-ham-premier-league-CC5774554>Moisés Caicedo</a>, <b>nuevo jugador del Chelsea</b> ya entrenó con el club de Londres y a espera de su debut por la <b>Premier League, </b>ya definió su dorsal, siendo el <b>número 25,</b> alentado por una leyenda del<b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/moises-caicedo-chelsea-inglaterra-pago-historico-fichaje-liverpool-brighton-premier-league-DC5765665></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b>