Fútbol Internacional
16 ago 2023 , 11:43

Moisés Caicedo usará el histórico dorsal 25 en el Chelsea

user placeholder

Kevin Verdezoto

Moisés Caicedo utilizará el dorsal 25 en el Chelsea, número que perteneció durante varios años a la leyenda de equipo inglés: Gianfranco Zola.

  • Moisés Caicedo usará el histórico dorsal 25 en el Chelsea
    Moisés Caicedo, usando el dorsal 25.( CHELSEA )
Fuente:
Redacción

Moisés Caicedo, nuevo jugador del Chelsea ya entrenó con el club de Londres y a espera de su debut por la Premier League, ya definió su dorsal, siendo el número 25, alentado por una leyenda del cuadro: Gianfranco Zola.

El exdelantero italiano que brilló en la década de los 90's y principios del nuevo milenio, dejó huella usando el dorsal que hereda el volante 'tricolor'.

Lea: Moisés Caicedo al Chelsea: desde Inglaterra critican el pago histórico por su fichaje

"Estoy orgulloso de usar este número, hablé con Gianfranco Zola, me dio su bendición, sé cuánto significa este dorsal en el club, elegí este número porque simboliza mucho para mí y mi familia", reveló el ecuatoriano a las redes oficiales del propio equipo británico.

Por su parte, Zola también dedicó unas palabras al jugador sudamericano: "gracias por el mensaje Moisés. Espero que te traiga tantas felicidades como me trajo a mí. Buena suerte".

Zola y el Chelsea ganaron múltiples títulos: FA Cup, Recopa de Europa, Super Copa de Europa y Community Shield, entre otras, siendo una leyenda viviente.

Por ese mismo sentido, ningún otro jugador había decidido usar el dorsal que tiene una carga histórica pesada.

Este domingo 19 de agosto podría ser el partido de debut para Moisés Caicedo, ya que el Chelsea enfrenta al West Ham United, por la segunda fecha de la Premier League.

Temas
Chelsea
Fútbol internacional
Moisés Caicedo
Premier League
Moisés Caicedo
Inglaterra
Noticias
Recomendadas