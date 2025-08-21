Claudio Echeverri llega cedido hasta final de temporada al Bayern Leverkusen

El <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/manchester-city target=_blank>Manchester City</a></b> ha hecho oficial<b> la cesión del centrocampista argentino <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/claudio-echeverri-nuevo-jugador-bayer-leverkusen-piero-hincapie-YK9963144 target=_blank>Claudio Echeverri</a> al <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/bayer-leverkusen target=_blank>Bayern Leverkusen</a></b> hasta final de temporada, en una operación que no incluye opción de compra al término <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/otro-equipo-de-la-premier-league-estaria-interesado-en-joel-ordonez-MI9965853 target=_blank></a></b><b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/pep-guardiola-futuro-dt-manchester-city-extienda-contrato-otro-dos-YL9962221 target=_blank></a></b><b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/mundial-de-clubes target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/el-barcelona-oficializa-la-renovacion-del-defensa-frances-jules-kounde-YK9972537 target=_blank></a></b>