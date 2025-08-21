Fútbol Internacional
21 ago 2025 , 09:28

Claudio Echeverri llega cedido hasta final de temporada al Bayern Leverkusen

Este jueves el Bayer Leverkusen ha hecho oficial la incorporación del centrocampista argentino Claudio Echeverri proveniente del Manchester City

   
  • Claudio Echeverri llega cedido hasta final de temporada al Bayern Leverkusen
    El argentino Claudio Echeverri posando con la camiseta de Bayer Leverkusen( Redes )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Manchester City ha hecho oficial la cesión del centrocampista argentino Claudio Echeverri al Bayern Leverkusen hasta final de temporada, en una operación que no incluye opción de compra al término del préstamo.

El joven de 19 años fichó por el cuadro inglés en enero de 2024 procedente de River Plate, pero permaneció cedido en el club argentino hasta incorporarse al City en febrero de 2025. Desde su llegada, apenas disputó tres encuentros con los citizens.

Hizo su debut en la la final de la FA Cup frente al Crystal Palace, que el equipo dirigido por Pep Guardiola perdió, además de estrenarse en la Premier contra el Fulham y marcar un gol de tiro libre en el Mundial de Clubes contra el Al-Ain.

La fuerte competencia en el centro del campo y una lesión en el tobillo limitaron su participación.

Lea más: El Barcelona oficializa la renovación del defensa francés Jules Koundé

Echeverri da el salto a Alemania y se pondrá a las órdenes del técnico neerlandés Erik ten Hag y coincidirá con su compatriota Exequiel Palacios, que formó parte del equipo argentino que se proclamó campeón del mundo en Qatar 2022.

Temas
Bundesliga
Fútbol Europa
Mercado de fichajes
Claudio Echeverri
Alemania
Noticias
Recomendadas