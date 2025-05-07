Fútbol Internacional
Chelsea planea renovar el contrato de Moisés Caicedo y mejorar su salario

El Chelsea planea abrir conversaciones con el agente de Moisés Caicedo para renovar su contrato.

   
    Moisés Caicedo renovará su contrato con el Chelsea.( Redes sociales )
Moisés Caicedo fue elegido el mejor jugador del Chelsea en esta temporada y desde la directiva del club ya están analizando premiar al futbolista ecuatoriano.

El Niño Moi fue seleccionado por sus compañeros y por los hinchas como el mejor jugador de la temporada del club, por ende todos quieren su permanencia por muchos años más.

Por esa razón, el Chelsea ya planea abrir conversaciones con el agente de Moisés para firmar un nuevo contrato con una mejora de salario, según el periodista Fabrizio Romano.

La directiva del cuadro inglés está contento por el impacto de Caicedo en esta temporada y quieren contar con él.

Moisés Caicedo será uno de los mejores pagados del Chelsea.
Moisés Caicedo será uno de los mejores pagados del Chelsea. ( Redes sociales )

Sin embargo, las negociaciones aún no han empezado y tomarán un tiempo en ocurrir, ya que ninguna de las partes lo considera un tema urgente, pero sí planean el nuevo contrato de Moi.

En el 2023, Caicedo firmó con el Chelsea hasta el 2031, con opción de extenderlo a 2032, pero el nuevo contrato lo convertirá en uno de los mejores pagados del club.

En las dos temporadas que Moisés lleva en el club inglés, Caicedo suma 89 partidos con el Chelsea y está en camino a ganar su primer trofeo con la Conference League.

