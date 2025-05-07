Fútbol Internacional
La posible alineación de Liga de Quito para enfrentar al Deportivo Táchira por Copa Libertadores

Liga de Quito se encuentra en el segundo lugar de la tabla de posiciones del Grupo C con cinco puntos

   
    El delantero de Liga de Quito, Álex Arce, conduce el balón contra Deportivo Táchira por Copa Libertadores ( API )
Este miércoles 7 de mayo, Liga de Quito visita Venezuela para enfrentar a Deportivo Táchira por la cuarta fecha de la fase de grupos de la Copa Libertadores.

Un triunfo de los albos le pondría cerca de la clasificación a los octavos de final. Un empate o una derrota complicaría su permanencia en este torneo.

Para este duelo, el entrenador argentino Pablo Sánchez no podrá contar con el portero Alexander Domínguez por su suspensión, tras tener un altercado con el médico de Always Ready en la Copa Sudamericana 2024.

Por ello, la Conmebol lo sancionó con seis fechas sin jugar. Le falta un partido para poder volver a las cachas por este campeonato continental. En su lugar, estará Gonzalo Valle.

Liga de Quito llega a este partido tras igualar tres partidos consecutivos, por esta razón, la hinchada le exige que el equipo regrese a la senda de la victoria.

Actualmente, el conjunto universitario se encuentra en el segundo lugar de la tabla de posiciones con cinco puntos, a dos unidades del líder Central Córdoba.

Este partido está pactado para que inicie a las 17:00 (hora de Ecuador) y será transmitido en vivo por Espn y Disney Plus.

Bryan Ramírez, jugador de Liga de Quito, llega a Venezuela para enfrentar al Deportivo Táchira por Copa Libertadores ( Foto. Liga de Quito )

Posibles alineaciones de Deportivo Táchira y Liga de Quito:

Deportivo Táchira: Jesús Camargo; Nelson Hernández, Carlos Vivas, Mauro Maidana, Roberto Rosales; Juan Manuel Requena, Carlos Calzadilla, Maurice Cova; Juan Carlos Ortiz, Carlos Sosa, Lucas Cano.

DT: Edgar Pérez Greco.

Liga de Quito: Gonzalo Valle; José Quintero, Darío Aimar, Richard Mina, Leonel Quiñónez; Kevin Minda, Fernando Cornejo, Alexander Alvarado, Melvin Díaz, Lautaro Pastrán; Álex Arce.

DT: Pablo Sánchez.

