07 may 2025 , 09:23

Félix Torres suma su cuarta ausencia consecutiva en Corinthians

El defensor ecuatoriano sigue sin sumar minutos en el club paulista ante la llegada de Dorival Júnior. Esto genera preocupación de cara a su futuro en la selección de Ecuador.

   
    Félix Torres( Corinthians )
Félix Torres continúa sin tener minutos en Corinthians. Este martes, por cuarto partido consecutivo, el defensor ecuatoriano no estuvo en la convocatoria en el empate ante América de Cali por la Copa Sudamericana 2025.

La ausencia de Torres en el once titular no es una novedad, ya que el zaguero también se perdió los recientes compromisos por el Brasileirao contra Flamengo e Internacional de Porto Alegre, y el enfrentamiento de Copa Brasil ante Novorizontino.

Aunque en la selección de Ecuador es una pieza clave para Sebastián Beccacece, donde ha sumado minutos en casi todos los partidos de su ciclo, salvo por una ausencia contra Bolivia debido a una molestia física, su situación en el club brasileño está generando inquietud.

¿Por qué no juega Félix Torres en Corinthians?

La razón de su reciente falta de minutos de Félix Torres se remonta a su expulsión en la Copa Sudamericana frente a Racing de Montevideo, cuando apenas estuvo 15 minutos en cancha antes de recibir tarjeta roja.

Esta sanción le impidió participar en el partido contra América de Cali, tras este incidente el defensa ecuatoriano no ha sumado minutos bajo la dirección de Dorival Júnior, quien asumió como nuevo técnico del Corinthians.

