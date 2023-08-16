Fútbol Internacional
16 ago 2023 , 12:27

La camiseta de Moisés Caicedo en el Chelsea ya está disponible y esto es lo que cuesta

Kevin Verdezoto

El Chelsea ya presentó a Moisés Caicedo y definió que usará el histórico dorsal 25, usado en su momento por la leyenda italiana, Gianfranco Zola.

    Moisés Caicedo, nueva figura del Chelsea.( CHELSEA )
Moisés Caicedo ya fue presentado en el Chelsea y a espera de su debut oficial, el cuadro azul ya definió su dorsal y ya puso en venta su camiseta en la tienda oficial.

Caicedo usará el número 25, un dorsal con historia en el cuadro londinense (fue usado por Gianfranco Zola), el cual podrá empezar a defenderlo desde este domingo en el duelo contra el West Ham por la Premier League.

Según el portal web de los 'blues', la casaca cuesta 121 dólares americanos para adquirirla. Sobre los detalles de la elástica, destaca el escudo con un detalle pocas veces visto y compleja de replicar, teniendo un relieve y destellos importantes.

Lea: Moisés Caicedo y su objetivo en el Chelsea: "Vine aquí para convertirme en leyenda de este increíble club"

El color azul tradicional se mantiene como protagonista, sumado a detalles en blanco en las mangas, parte posterior y debajo de las mangas, dejando una ligera línea en dorado en el borde de la manga.

Por el momento, el Chelsea no ha definido a su patrocinador principal, por los que desean comprar ahora, tendrán una camiseta 'limpia', sin anuncios en la parte frontal.

