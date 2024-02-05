Ciclismo
05 feb 2024 , 14:09

Richard Carapaz, sobre el Tour de Colombia: Mi objetivo es ganar y habrá que aprovechar los días claves para intentarlo

EFE

Richard Carapaz va a competir en el Tour de Colombia, desde el 6 al 11 de febrero, recorriendo 925,1 km durante las seis etapas.

    Richard Carapaz, ciclista ecuatoriano, correrá en el Tour de Colombia 2024.( EFE )
EFE

El campeón olímpico en ruta y reciente ganador del campeonato nacional de contrarreloj, Richard Carapaz, se mostró entusiasmado con su participación en el Tour Colombia que comienza este martes, 6 de enero.

La Locomotora del Carchi no ocultó su ambición de victoria, aunque reconoció que su gran objetivo del año sigue siendo el Tour de Francia. "El campeonato nacional fue un éxito y llego con mucha alegría y motivación al Tour Colombia", mencionó Carapaz en la rueda de prensa ante los medios de comunicación en Paipa.

"Soy consciente de la importancia de la altura, pero es un factor que afecta a todos por igual. Además, muchos corredores se han preparado en altitud. Este Tour tiene un nivel muy alto, con los mejores presentes, lo que augura una gran carrera. Mi objetivo es ganar y habrá que aprovechar los días claves para intentarlo", señaló el ecuatoriano como su objetivo.

En la ciudad termal de Paipa, Carapaz evidenció su especial afecto por Colombia, un país que considera fundamental en su formación como ciclista. "Colombia es un país muy especial para mí", dijo Carapaz.

El ciclista de 30 años comentó que "Fue una vitrina que me permitió seguir mi camino y convertirme en el corredor que soy hoy. En Ecuador, no tenemos un ciclismo como el colombiano. Esta carrera es importante para toda América Latina y es un orgullo competir contra los mejores equipos y corredores".

De cara a la temporada 2024, Carapaz dejó claro que su gran objetivo es el Tour de Francia. Tras un 2023 desafortunado, la Locomotora del Carchi apunta alto.

"La temporada pasada no salió como yo quería, pero ahora tengo nuevos objetivos", comentó Carapaz. "Voy a volver al Tour, ese será mi principal objetivo. Tenemos un gran equipo y un buen plan", sentenció.

