El riesgo de cáncer podría definirse antes de nacer

<b>Le puede interesar: </b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/salud/desinflama-borra-ojeras-este-metodo-natural-efectivo-FX8725711 target=_blank>Desinflama y borra ojeras con este método natural y efectivo</a> En la investigación, los científicos se centraron en el <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/salud/importa-edad-el-amor-ciencia-responde-XA8714437 target=_blank>gen <i>TRIM28</i></a>, que regula otros genes, incluidos aquellos<b></b><i><b></b></i><b></b>