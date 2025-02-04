Salud y Belleza
04 feb 2025 , 09:24

El riesgo de cáncer podría definirse antes de nacer

Investigación en ratones sugiere que el riesgo de desarrollar cáncer estaría determinado en el desarrollo fetal.

   
    Imagen referencial de la predisposición genética al cáncer.( Pixabay )
Fuente:
Infobae
user placeholder

Redacción
Un estudio reciente sugiere que el riesgo de cáncer de una persona a lo largo de su vida podría establecerse en parte antes de su nacimiento. La investigación, realizada en ratones, identificó dos estados genéticos distintos durante el desarrollo fetal, que podrían influir en la posibilidad de desarrollar la enfermedad.

Los hallazgos fueron publicados recientemente en Nature Cancer y revelan que uno de estos estados genéticos está vinculado con un mayor riesgo de cáncer a lo largo de la vida, mientras que el otro está asociado con un riesgo más bajo.

"Nuestra identificación de estos dos estados epigenéticamente diferentes abre la puerta a un mundo completamente nuevo de estudio sobre los fundamentos del cáncer", explicó el investigador principal J. Andrew Pospisilik, catedrático de epigenética del Instituto Van Andel en Grand Rapids, Michigan.

El estudio también reveló que, si el cáncer se desarrolla en el estado de alto riesgo, es más probable que se trate de un tumor sólido, como el cáncer de pulmón o de próstata. En cambio, el estado de bajo riesgo estaría asociado con tumores líquidos como la leucemia o el linfoma.

El cáncer es una enfermedad multifactorial cuyo riesgo aumenta con la edad debido a la acumulación de daño en el ADN. Sin embargo, los investigadores señalaron que no todas las células anormales evolucionan hasta convertirse en cáncer, lo que lleva a considerar otros factores, como la genética y la epigenética.

"Todo el mundo tiene algún nivel de riesgo, pero cuando surge el cáncer, tendemos a pensar que es simplemente mala suerte", afirmó Ilaria Panzeri, científica investigadora del laboratorio de Pospisilik. "Sin embargo, la mala suerte no explica del todo por qué algunas personas desarrollan cáncer y otras no. Lo más importante es que la mala suerte no puede ser objeto de tratamiento".

En la investigación, los científicos se centraron en el gen TRIM28, que regula otros genes, incluidos aquellos relacionados con el cáncer. Descubrieron que los ratones con niveles reducidos de TRIM28 podían manifestar dos patrones de expresión genética vinculados con el riesgo de cáncer. Estos patrones se establecen durante el desarrollo fetal y determinan el nivel de riesgo a lo largo de la vida.

"Nuestros hallazgos muestran que las raíces del cáncer pueden comenzar durante el período sensible del desarrollo, lo que ofrece una nueva perspectiva para estudiar la enfermedad y nuevas opciones potenciales para el diagnóstico y el tratamiento", señaló Panzeri.

Además, los investigadores encontraron evidencia de estos dos estados en diversos tejidos de los ratones, lo que sugiere que este mecanismo podría ser común en distintos tipos de cáncer.

