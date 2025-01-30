Salud y Belleza
Los tres alimentos que mejoran tu equilibrio emocional

Más de 757 millones de personas en el mundo sufren malnutrición, según la Organización Panamericana de la Salud, también advierte que para 2030 la cifra de adultos obesos superará los 1 200 millones.

   
    Alimentos.( Pexels )
La relación entre la alimentación y el equilibrio emocional es más relevante de lo que se suele imaginar. El cerebro, que consume el 20 % de la energía diaria, necesita nutrientes esenciales como omega-3, vitaminas del complejo B y antioxidantes para funcionar correctamente.

Además, ciertos alimentos como plátanos, frutos secos y chocolate negro, ricos en triptófano, favorecen la producción de serotonina, conocida como la hormona de la felicidad. Esto evidencia cómo una dieta balanceada puede impactar positivamente el bienestar emocional.

En Ecuador, un estudio realizado por Dichter & Neira en 2023 reveló que los alimentos más consumidos incluyen snacks, galletas, dulces, jugos y helados, muchos de ellos con altos niveles de azúcares refinados y grasas trans. Este tipo de alimentación puede generar inflamación en el organismo, afectando la salud mental y aumentando el riesgo de estrés, ansiedad y depresión.

Asimismo, las emociones influyen en la elección de alimentos, el estrés eleva los niveles de cortisol, lo que fomenta antojos poco saludables, mientras que la tristeza o el aburrimiento pueden llevar a una alimentación emocional impulsiva.

Para lograr un equilibrio entre nutrición y bienestar, es importante adoptar estrategias que favorezcan una alimentación consciente y saludable.

Estos son algunos consejos clave:

  • Planificar comidas balanceadas: Organizar un menú semanal priorizando el consumo de frutas, vegetales frescos y reduciendo grasas trans y conservantes.
  • Practicar la alimentación consciente: Escuchar las señales de hambre y saciedad para evitar comer por impulso.
  • Realizar actividad física: El ejercicio no solo mejora el estado de ánimo, sino que también ayuda a regular el apetito.
  • Buscar apoyo profesional: Consultar con un especialista en bienestar emocional y nutrición para gestionar de manera efectiva la conexión entre alimentación y salud mental.

