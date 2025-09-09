Salud y Belleza
Este alimento diario puede aumentar el colesterol sin que lo notes

Aunque el colesterol es necesario para el organismo, un exceso puede convertirse en un factor de riesgo para enfermedades cardiovasculares.

   
El colesterol es una sustancia natural del cuerpo humano, presente en las membranas celulares y necesaria para la síntesis de hormonas, la bilis y el tejido nervioso. Sin embargo, cuando sus niveles en la sangre son demasiado altos, puede aparecer la hipercolesterolemia, una condición que aumenta el riesgo de sufrir problemas cardiovasculares.

Entre los alimentos que más contribuyen a elevar el colesterol están aquellos ricos en grasas saturadas, como:

  • Leche entera
  • Queso
  • Mantequilla
  • Carne roja
  • Salchichas
  • Hamburguesas
  • Pizza
  • Pasteles
  • Huevos
  • Mariscos

    • El colesterol se encuentra principalmente en productos de origen animal, por eso, los especialistas recomiendan moderar su consumo y en paralelo, incorporar alimentos que ayudan a mantenerlo bajo control.

    Entre los aliados para reducir el colesterol se encuentran:

  • Fibra soluble: Avena, salvado, cebada, legumbres.
  • Pescados ricos en omega 3: Atún, salmón, trucha.
  • Frutos secos: Almendras, nueces, cacahuetes.
  • Frutas: Manzanas, uvas, fresas y cítricos.
  • Aceite de oliva y aguacate, por su aporte de grasas saludables.
  • Proteína de suero de los lácteos, con efecto regulador.

    • Adoptar una dieta equilibrada y limitar los productos con alto contenido de grasas saturadas es clave para prevenir la hipercolesterolemia y proteger la salud del corazón.

