24 sep 2024 , 09:55

Cáncer de tiroides: cómo prevenirlo y las innovaciones en su tratamiento

En el día mundial del cáncer de tiroides se busca concientizar sobre esta patología que se desarrolla en la glándula tiroides.

   
    Imagen referencial, tratamiento para el cáncer de tiroides. ( Pixabay )
La tiroides es una pequeña glándula, ubicada en la parte de al frente del cuello, especialistas explican que tiene forma de mariposa, esta glándula es la encargada de producir las hormonas necesarias que el cuerpo necesita para utilizar la energía, así mismo ayudan a regular el metabolismo.

Lea: La señal más ignorada al diagnosticar cáncer, según oncólogos

De acuerdo con el portal Medline Plus, estas hormonas segregadas por la tiroides afectan a todo el cuerpo, ya que controlan funciones importantes como el ritmo cardíaco, la respiración, peso, digestión y estado de ánimo. La tiroides cumple un papel fundamental dentro del cuerpo y cuando esta se afecta no existe un buen funcionamiento de los órganos.

Las enfermedades o afectaciones a la tiroides hace que se produzca demasiadas o muy poca hormona, en este punto se comienza a desarrollar enfermedades como cáncer de tiroides, hipertiroidismo, hipotiroidismo, nódulos o pequeños bultos en el cuello y tiroiditis o hinchazón en las tiroides.

Lea: Dos estudios que pueden salvar tu vida: el 20% de los cánceres se detectan a tiempo

Una de las enfermedades más comunes en el mundo es el cáncer y cada 24 de septiembre se busca concientizar en esta patología, según el portal Infobae, el cáncer de tiroides es el quinto cáncer más frecuente en mujeres de todo el mundo. En proceso de cáncer es cuando la glándula tiroides comienza a crecer sin control.

Karina Danilowicz, jefa de la división de endocrinología del Hospital de Clínicas de la Universidad de Buenos Aires explica que “El cáncer que afecta a las tiroides puede al inicio no presentar síntomas, con su desarrollo puede detectarse con pequeños nódulos en el cuello”, la doctora menciona que no en todos los casos hay síntomas, sin embargo se debe prestar mucha atención ya que con el desarrollo del cáncer se comienzan a sentir y ver pequeños nódulos en el cuello.

Lea: Este es el aditivo alimentario que podría causar cáncer intestinal

Con el pasar del tiempo y avance de la tecnología, van naciendo nuevos tratamientos que buscan erradicar la enfermedad en la persona que lo padece, sin embargo los tratamientos varían de acuerdo a la etapa de cáncer, estudios demuestran que en las últimas dos décadas han aumentado los casos diagnosticados como cáncer de tiroides.

Según el American Cancer Society, la mayoría de estos cáncer son tratados mediante la extirpación de la glándula, pero esta alternativa depende del nivel de inflamación en la glándula, además de una análisis de la glándula y los nodos que estén presentes en los alrededores y en la tiroides.

En el día mundial del cáncer de tiroides, los especialistas buscan concientizar sobre patologías como esta, además de explicar cómo podemos prevenir el cáncer de tiroides, una de las formas de prevención está en evitar el consumo de alcohol, evitar fumar tabaco y mantener un peso saludable.

Lea: Esta es la proteína que alimenta al cáncer, según un estudio científico

