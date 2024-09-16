Salud y Belleza
¿Por qué el estrés te enferma?Descubre cómo se debilita tu sistema inmunológico

El estrés prolongado debilita el sistema inmunológico, haciéndolo más propenso enfermedades.

   
En los últimos meses, en Ecuador existe un brote de virus que varía desde gripe y alergias hasta lesiones en la piel. Estos brotes se deben a diversas causas, siendo una de ellas el cambio climático. El estrés es uno de los factores que aumenta la susceptibilidad a contraer estas enfermedades.

Según el portal de salud MedlinePlus, "el estrés es un sentimiento de tensión física o emocional". El estrés es también una de las causas de un sistema inmunológico debilitado. Según expertos en salud, el estrés es la reacción del cuerpo a un desafío; el cuerpo entra en un estado de tensión que, si se prolonga, afecta directamente la salud.

Cuando experimentamos estrés crónico, nuestro sistema inmunológico es el más afectado, volviéndonos vulnerables a virus y bacterias, así como a gripes y resfriados comunes. En un estado de estrés, se liberan hormonas que ponen al cuerpo en estado de alerta, provocando tensión en los músculos y aumento del pulso.

En 1990, el profesor de psicología Sheldon Cohen y sus colegas realizaron un estudio con personas sanas expuestas a enfermedades respiratorias mediante la colocación de gotas del virus directamente en su nariz. Estas personas fueron puestas en cuarentena en un hotel, donde fueron monitoreadas constantemente para determinar quiénes desarrollaban el virus y se enfermaban.

Según Infobae, el factor más importante para determinar quiénes se enfermaron fue el nivel de estrés prolongado. Los expertos en salud explican que, al pasar por un estado de estrés, el cuerpo comienza a liberar cortisol, la hormona encargada de regular el estrés.

El estrés a corto plazo dura minutos u horas, mientras que el estrés prolongado puede durar semanas. Durante el estrés, los niveles de cortisol aumentan y se regulan al disminuir el estrés. Sin embargo, cuando el estrés se prolonga, el exceso de cortisol suprime la inmunidad natural del cuerpo frente a virus o resfriados comunes.

Un estudio de la Universidad de Harvard explica que el estrés crónico a largo plazo puede ser perjudicial, ya que un aumento prolongado de cortisol hace que el sistema inmunológico se vuelva sensible. Las células inmunitarias se agotan y comienzan a funcionar mal, y el sistema inmunológico entra en un estado denominado "modo de vigilancia baja", perdiendo la capacidad de destruir amenazas virales e incluso prolongando el proceso de recuperación.

