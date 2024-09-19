Salud y Belleza
19 sep 2024 , 10:53

La señal más ignorada al diagnosticar cáncer, según oncólogos

Los expertos destacan la importancia de prestar atención a las señales del cuerpo para una detección temprana del cáncer.

   
    En la imagen se ve a una persona con cáncer. ( Pixabay - Referencial )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
El cáncer es la principal causa de muerte en países como España. Aunque la tecnología avanza y se desarrollan nuevos procedimientos, los expertos afirman que la primera detección está en nuestras manos.

Lea: Dos estudios que pueden salvar tu vida: el 20% de los cánceres se detectan a tiempo

Con el progreso tecnológico, se han creado nuevos métodos para tratar enfermedades como el cáncer. Estos avances en estudios clínicos y exámenes de laboratorio brindan esperanza a la población, pero el primer filtro de detección recae en cada individuo.

De acuerdo con médicos especialistas en inmunología y oncología, ignorar las señales del cuerpo puede ser riesgoso. Cambios en nuestras capacidades motrices, bultos o anomalías pueden ser indicativos de problemas mayores.

Lea: Este es el aditivo alimentario que podría causar cáncer intestinal

Los oncólogos advierten: "El cáncer puede aflorar de la forma más sutil, y nuestra responsabilidad es estar atentos a cada cambio". Un diagnóstico de cáncer pasa por varios filtros, donde las primeras señales deben ser reconocidas por la persona. Estas alertas pueden incluir fatiga persistente, pérdida de peso inexplicada, bultos o moretones inusuales, entre otros.

Kallie Rath, oncóloga ginecológica, menciona la importancia de considerar la perspectiva de género, ya que algunos síntomas son específicos en la población femenina. Rath añade que en las mujeres pueden presentarse señales como sangre en la orina o heces, sangrado vaginal irregular, dolor pélvico y ganglios inflamados. Por ello, los médicos recomiendan la autoexploración para detectar las primeras alertas que el cuerpo envía.

Según cifras del Instituto Nacional de Estadística, el cáncer es la primera causa de muerte en España. Aunque las causas de esta enfermedad son diversas, incluyendo factores genéticos, es fundamental escuchar a nuestro cuerpo para obtener un diagnóstico temprano.

Lea: Las personas que voluntariamente se dejan infectar con virus y bacterias

El Instituto Nacional de Cáncer explica que existen más de 100 tipos de cáncer que afectan tanto a mujeres como a hombres, convirtiéndose en una de las causas de muerte más comunes en el mundo. Los expertos recomiendan realizarse análisis clínicos al menos una vez al año para evaluar nuestra salud y prestar atención a los síntomas que podrían indicar la presencia de cáncer u otras enfermedades.

Temas
cáncer
síntomas
detección de cáncer de mama
Ecuador
Noticias
