17 mar 2025 , 11:45

Propuesta de matrimonio bajo el mar: Fotógrafo y apneísta se comprometen en las Islas Galápagos

El fotógrafo Carlos Luna le propuso matrimonio a su novia Nursy bajo el mar en las islas Galápagos.

   
    Propuesta de matrimonio en las islas Galápagos.( Redes Sociales )
El fotógrafo y videógrafo especializado en vida marina, @carlosluna.films, y la apneísta profesional, @nusy.horvath, protagonizaron un emotivo y único momento en las Islas Galápagos al comprometerse bajo el agua.

La pareja, conocida por compartir sus aventuras en el océano a través de redes sociales, decidió llevar su amor a un nuevo nivel, sellando su compromiso en las profundidades marinas de las islas encantadas.

El video muestra a la pareja bajo el agua, mientras Carlos Luna se arrodilla para pedirle matrimonio a su novia, en medio de la belleza natural de la vida submarina.

La original propuesta fue planeada semanas antes por el fotógrafo. Este acto, que une el amor por el mar con el compromiso personal, ha sido recibido con gran entusiasmo por sus seguidores y amigos.

