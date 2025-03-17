Propuesta de matrimonio bajo el mar: Fotógrafo y apneísta se comprometen en las Islas Galápagos

El <b>fotógrafo y videógrafo </b>especializado en vida marina, <b>@carlosluna.films</b>, y la apneísta profesional, <b>@nusy.horvath</b>, protagonizaron un emotivo y único momento en las<b> Islas Galápagos</b> al <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/redes/leon-marino-estrella-ballet-submarino-viraliza-redes-sociales-GC8895787 target=_blank>comprometerse</a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/redes/historia-real-detras-novia-huyo-boda-peru-FC8895474 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/curiosidades/playa-sangra-isla-ormuz-explicacion-geologica-YD8948706 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/redes/emotiva-propuesta-joven-paraplejico-viral-NG8910483 target=_blank></a> <b></b>