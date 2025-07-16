¿Qué pasará ahora con Annabelle tras la muerte de su cuidador?

La comunidad paranormal está de luto tras el repentino fallecimiento de Dan Rivera, investigador de lo oculto y uno de los actuales custodios de Annabelle, la muñeca conocida por su supuesta maldición. Rivera murió a los 54 años en una habitación de hotel en Gettysburg, Pensilvania, mientras lideraba la gira Devils on the Run, donde se exhibía al enigmático objeto.

La noticia fue confirmada por la New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), organización fundada por Ed y Lorraine Warren, legendarios investigadores paranormales, y el forense adjunto del condado de Adams, Scott Pennewill, informó que la causa del deceso aún no ha sido determinada y está pendiente de autopsia.

Durante los últimos meses, Rivera se convirtió en un rostro muy presente dentro del mundo paranormal y su rol como guía de la muñeca en una gira nacional atrajo a miles de curiosos, creyentes y escépticos por igual. Su partida ha generado una ola de homenajes por parte de seguidores, quienes lo recuerdan no solo por su entrega al misterio, sino también por su calidad humana.

Rivera compartía la responsabilidad de custodiar a Annabelle, una muñeca Raggedy Ann a la que se le atribuyen eventos inexplicables, accidentes y hasta ataques físicos. Ed y Lorraine Warren aseguraban que el objeto tenía la capacidad de mover los brazos, seguir con la mirada y provocar situaciones peligrosas, como el presunto apuñalamiento a un policía o un accidente automovilístico.

Tras su muerte, crece la incertidumbre sobre el futuro de Annabelle. La NESPR no ha confirmado si la gira continuará o será suspendida de forma definitiva. Mientras tanto, la muñeca permanece resguardada, probablemente dentro del vehículo de la gira o en tránsito hacia su lugar habitual de almacenamiento.

La historia de Annabelle sigue generando fascinación y temor, y ahora suma un nuevo capítulo tras la pérdida de uno de sus principales guardianes. ¿Quién será el próximo en asumir esa riesgosa responsabilidad?