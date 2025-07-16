¿Qué pasará ahora con Annabelle tras la muerte de su cuidador?

La comunidad paranormal <b>está de luto tras el repentino fallecimiento de Dan Rivera</b>, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/investigacion target=_blank>investigado</a>r de lo oculto y uno de los actuales custodios de Annabelle, la muñeca conocida por su supuesta maldición<b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/Pensilvania target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/curiosidades/annabelle-en-el-cine-vs-annabelle-real-las-diferencias-mas-perturbadoras-BX9770344 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/nacional target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/accidentes target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/curiosidades/las-maldiciones-asociadas-a-annabelle-accidentes-muertes-HH9768955 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b>