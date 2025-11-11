Ciencia
Científicos chinos anuncian una píldora para extender la vida humana a 150 años

La empresa Lonvi Biosciences desarrolla un fármaco basado en el extracto de semilla de uva. Expertos rusos se muestran escépticos sobre la posibilidad de influir en el organismo con un solo método.

   
    Nueva medicina china podría extender la vida promedio de los humanos( Web )
El centro de investigación Lonvi Biosciences, ubicado en la ciudad de Shenzhen, China, anunció que está desarrollando píldoras que podrían prolongar la vida humana hasta los 150 años. Este anuncio ha revitalizado el debate sobre la longevidad y la medicina anti-envejecimiento, un campo que ha recibido miles de millones en inversión estatal y privada en China.

El fármaco en desarrollo se basa en el extracto de semilla de uva, específicamente un compuesto llamado procyanidin C1 (PCC1). Los expertos chinos de Lonvi creen que este compuesto contiene moléculas capaces de destruir selectivamente las llamadas "células zombis" o senescentes, que se acumulan en el cuerpo y dañan los tejidos sanos, acelerando el envejecimiento.

Lyu Qinghua, director de tecnología de Lonvi Biosciences, se mostró categórico al respecto: “Vivir hasta los 150 es definitivamente realista”, afirmó, y predijo que “en pocos años, esta será la realidad”. El optimismo de la compañía se sustenta en estudios iniciales donde ratones tratados con el compuesto vivieron hasta un 9,4% más, y un 64,2% más tras el inicio del tratamiento.

Escepticismo de la ciencia occidental y rusa

Sin embargo, la promesa de la longevidad extrema no convence a toda la comunidad científica. El neurólogo, geriatra y neurofisiólogo ruso Valery Novoselov expresó su escepticismo, señalando que es "imposible influir en todo el cuerpo para prolongar la vida de una sola manera".

Novoselov explica que el cuerpo humano tiene 240 tipos de células, algunas se dividen y otras, como las cerebrales, no. Es "muy difícil afectarlas", incluso con extractos naturales, pues están bien protegidas. Además, el experto recalca que el traspaso de resultados de ratones a humanos ha sido históricamente decepcionante en la medicina de la longevidad.

El escepticismo sobre la PCC1 no es nuevo. En septiembre de 2021, la revista Nature Metabolism, que publicó el estudio inicial sobre ratones, emitió una nota del editor alertando sobre "errores en los datos", aunque no llegó a retractarse del artículo. David Furman, del Buck Institute, si bien considera la píldora "prometedora", insiste en que se necesitan grandes ensayos clínicos para "demostrar eficacia y validar" las afirmaciones.

Un problema social más urgente

Más allá de la viabilidad de la píldora, Novoselov apunta a un problema más urgente: la necesidad de un cuidado oportuno para los mayores. "Estamos viviendo en enfermedad y debilidad. Ese es el mayor problema", afirmó.

El especialista concluyó que la verdadera posibilidad de vivir hasta los 120 años no estará determinada por la pastilla, sino por el esfuerzo y el cuidado que provean los familiares, quienes se encargan de alimentar y asistir al anciano, haciendo hincapié en el desafío social del cuidado a la tercera edad.

