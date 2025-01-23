Sociedad
23 ene 2025 , 10:21

Las explosiones en una cantera alarman a moradores de una urbanización en la vía Salitre

Los moradores de una urbanización en la vía Salitre, denuncian problemas generados por las explosiones en una cantera.

   
Televistazo y Redacción
Televistazo y Redacción
Los residentes de la Urbanización Los Prados, ubicada en el cantón Daule, a la altura del kilómetro 13 de la vía a Salitre, en la provincia del Guayas, denuncian problemas generados por una cantera cercana. Las detonaciones frecuentes y las actividades de extracción de material pétreo causan preocupación entre los vecinos, quienes temen por su seguridad y el impacto ambiental de estas operaciones.

Jorge Ordeñana, presidente de la urbanización, declaró que las explosiones “se realizan de forma desmedida y en horarios no permitidos". Uno de los mayores temores de los moradores es el riesgo de un accidente mayor, ya que la cantera se encuentra cerca de una gasolinera, aumentando las posibilidades de un incidente catastrófico.

Además, los habitantes denuncian problemas con el transporte del material extraído, ya que algunas volquetas salen del cerro sin las respectivas lonas de seguridad, Según Christian Apunte, un morador afectado, relató que el parabrisas de su automóvil fue dañado por una piedra caída de una de estas volquetas.

Una de las detonaciones quedó documentada en cámaras de seguridad el pasado jueves 17 de enero, según los vecinos, esta práctica es común, ya que frente a la urbanización hay un cerro que se dinamita regularmente para obtener material de construcción.

Ante estas denuncias, el Municipio de Daule, a través de su Subdirección de Medio Ambiente, inició una investigación. Michelle Prieto, funcionaria a cargo, explicó que se detectó que la voladura reciente se realizó en una zona no autorizada. “Las inspecciones ya fueron realizadas, y las autoridades municipales han notificado a la Agencia de Regulación y Control Mineros”, aseguró Prieto.

