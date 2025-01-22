Guayaquil
El retiro de rejas metálicas desata disputa entre los moradores y funcionarios en el sur de Guayaquil

El retiro de seis rejas metálicas en el sector Los Almendros, al sur de Guayaquil desató una pelea entre los moradores y funcionarios municipales.

   
El retiro de seis rejas metálicas en la ciudadela Los Almendros, ubicada en las avenidas José de la Cuadra y Ernesto Albán, en el sur de Guayaquil, generó una fuerte disputa entre los moradores del sector y funcionarios municipales. Los habitantes defienden estas estructuras como una medida de protección contra la delincuencia.

Sin embargo, el Municipio argumenta que las rejas fueron instaladas sin los permisos correspondientes, afectando el libre tránsito de las vías públicas. Desde la mañana de este martes 22 de enero, camiones con agentes municipales llegaron al sitio para desinstalar las estructuras metálicas, lo que provocó enfrentamientos verbales entre los ciudadanos y los funcionarios.

Óscar Roldán, morador del sector, aseguró que las rejas contaban con señalética e incluso pasos peatonales habilitados, "están bien trabajadas, sobre todo por el tema de la delincuencia y los problemas que enfrentamos con tricimotos y asaltos", afirmó.

Los vecinos del sector indicaron que invirtieron cerca de USD 30 mil en la instalación de las rejas. Según Paola Navone, otra moradora, este proyecto fue fruto de reuniones, recolección de firmas y aportes económicos de las familias, "casi 300 familias estuvimos involucradas en este proyecto, fueron más de ocho meses de trabajo para protegernos. Esta inversión no fue tomada a la ligera."

Los moradores denunciaron no haber sido notificados previamente por el Municipio sobre el retiro de las rejas. Además, acusaron a los funcionarios municipales de usar gas lacrimógeno y agresiones verbales durante el operativo. "Si la ATM tiene un problema con las puertas, se podrían dejar abiertas. Pero el Municipio no debería venir a golpearnos ni a lanzarnos gas lacrimógeno", mencionó uno de los vecinos.

A través de un comunicado, el Cabildo señaló que las rejas fueron instaladas sin cumplir los trámites ni obtener el informe de factibilidad relacionado con tránsito, movilidad y seguridad vial. También mencionaron que su retiro responde a denuncias ciudadanas, "las estructuras obstaculizan la libre circulación en la vía pública, afectando derechos fundamentales."

Víctor Izaque, morador que respalda el retiro, señaló, "estas puertas son un obstáculo para el libre tránsito y la seguridad, especialmente para niños, adultos mayores y personas con discapacidad". El Municipio enfatizó que cualquier instalación de este tipo debe cumplir con los parámetros de seguridad, viabilidad y la ordenanza vigente que regula la ocupación del espacio público.

