Seguridad
22 dic 2025 , 12:25

Un vendedor de quesos es asesinado dentro de un mercado de Manta

Un sujeto ingresó por uno de los callejones del mercado Nuevo Tarqui y abrió fuego contra el comerciante. Tras el ataque, el sicario huyó.

   
    La víctima fue identificada como Miguel Ángel Loor, quien se dedicaba a la venta de quesos.( Cortesía )
Un comerciante fue asesinado a tiros la mañana de este lunes 22 de diciembre en el mercado Nuevo Tarqui, en Manta. La víctima fue identificada como Miguel Ángel Loor, quien se dedicaba a la venta de quesos.

De acuerdo con información preliminar, un sujeto ingresó por uno de los callejones del mercado y abrió fuego contra el comerciante. Tras el ataque, el sicario huyó en una motocicleta en la que lo esperaba un cómplice.

En lo que va de 2025, más de 1 200 asesinatos se han cometido en Manabí. De esos, más de 500 se han perpetrado en el distrito conformado por Manta, Montecristi y Jaramijó.

El 2025 se ha convertido en el año más violento de la historia reciente de Ecuador. De acuerdo a cifras de la Policía Nacional, entre el 1 de enero y el 28 de noviembre se registraron 8 272 homicidios intencionales en Ecuador, superando la cifra total de 2023, cuando se reportaron 8 248 asesinatos, hasta entonces el récord histórico.

Los datos de este año evidencian que la declaratoria de conflicto armado interno, la militarización de las cárceles, los continuos estados de excepción y los toques de queda ya no son suficientes para contener a los grupos criminales, a los que la Administración de Daniel Noboa calificó como organizaciones terroristas en enero de 2024.

