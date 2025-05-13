Seguridad
Un taxista informal de 25 años, por el que pedían USD 5 000 de rescate, fue liberado en Manabí

La Policía liberó a un taxista de 25 años que fue secuestrado en Manabí

   
    Imagen referencial de una persona secuestrada. ( Freepik )
Un taxista de 25 años que fue secuestrado en Manabí mientras realizaba una carrera por aplicación desde Manta hacia Portoviejo, recuperó su libertad tras un operativo de la Unidad Antisecuestros y Extorsiones (UNASE) de la Policía Nacional del Ecuador.

Los captores exigieron a la familia de la víctima un rescate de USD 5 000 para su liberación, pero un operativo policial ejecutado en la madrugada del jueves permitió rescatar al joven sano y salvo y capturar a dos sospechosos.

El secuestro ocurrió cuando el taxista fue interceptado durante su trayecto, según reportes preliminares. Los delincuentes contactaron a los familiares mediante llamadas extorsivas, amenazando con hacer daño a la víctima si no se pagaba el monto solicitado.

La UNASE localizó el lugar donde mantenían al taxista cautivo, ejecutando un allanamiento que resultó en su liberación sin que se concretara el pago del rescate, Gracias a una rápida denuncia y al uso de técnicas de inteligencia,

En el operativo, las autoridades incautaron un arma de fuego, un vehículo, una motocicleta y varios celulares, que serán analizados como parte de la investigación. Los dos detenidos, cuyas identidades no han sido reveladas, fueron puestos a disposición de la Fiscalía General del Estado para enfrentar cargos por secuestro extorsivo.

La Policía Nacional destacó la efectividad de la UNASE, que en 2023 quintuplicó las liberaciones de víctimas de secuestro a nivel nacional, según datos de la institución.

Manabí, especialmente las ciudades de Manta y Portoviejo, ha registrado un aumento de secuestros exprés y extorsiones, con 28 alertas reportadas en 2023, según el sistema ECU-911.

