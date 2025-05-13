Un taxista informal de 25 años, por el que pedían USD 5 000 de rescate, fue liberado en Manabí

<b>Un taxista de 25 años que fue <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/secuestros target=_blank>secuestrado</a> en Manabí mientras realizaba una carrera por aplicación desde Manta hacia Portoviejo,</b> recuperó su libertad tras un operativo de la Unidad Antisecuestros y <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/operativo-policial target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/delincuentes-abatidos-santa-elena-ceibitos-IG9329903 target=_blank></a> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/unase target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/fiscalia-general-del-estado target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/ECU-911 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/quito-24-muertes-violentas-2025-taxista-expolicia-familiares-impunidad-crimenes-YG9329122 target=_blank></a>