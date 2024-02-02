Seguridad
02 feb 2024 , 18:24

Dos sujetos quedaron heridos tras evadir un control policial y militar en el sur de Guayaquil

Redacción

De acuerdo a las Fuerzas Armadas, los sujetos intentaron embestir a personal militar mientras huían del punto de control. Al presentar heridas de bala, fueron trasladados a una casa de salud.

    Imagen del carro baleado por fuerzas del orden tras evadir un control policial en la avenida Domingo Comín, sur de Guayaquil.( Fuerzas Armadas )
El conductor y un pasajero de un vehículo quedaron heridos tras evadir un control policial y militar, realizado entre la avenida Vicente Trujillo y avenida Domingo Comín, en el sur de Guayaquil.

De acuerdo al Comando Conjunto de las Fuerzas Armadas, los sujetos intentaron embestir a personal militar e impactar contra una patrulla. Ante esto, las fuerzas del orden reaccionaron y realizaron disparos.

El vehículo se detuvo metros más adelante, y los sujetos fueron aprehendidos. Allí se constató que tenían heridas de bala, y fueron atendidos por paramédicos. Posteriormente fueron trasladados a una casa de salud.

Oficiales en el sitio no confirmaron que hayan encontrado algo ilegal en el vehículo. Trascendió que familiares llegaron para recoger a un cachorro que estaba dentro del carro.

Por esta situación, se cerró la calle por casi dos horas por agentes de tránsito, mientras los policías de Criminalística recababan evidencias de lo sucedido.

