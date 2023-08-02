Seguridad
Sangolquí: video captó un asalto armado a un local comercial

Redacción y Televistazo

Además de robos, los comerciantes de Sangolquí ahora sufren con los vacunadores.

Sangolquí es un cantón de Pichincha donde el comercio se mueve a toda hora, pero también la delincuencia.

En un video de cámaras de seguridad se registró cómo cuatro delincuentes ingresaron a un establecimiento con armas y someten a la cajera. Quienes en ese momento se encontraban en el local tuvieron que tirarse al piso.

"Entraron con armas, una larga y tres cortas. Le sometieron a las chicas cajeras, a una de ellas le provocaron un hematoma en la cabeza y les llevaron a la parte del fondo del local. En ese momento igual sometieron a los clientes y lo único que estos tipos pedían era la caja fuerte", contó una víctima.

Los asaltantes incluso intentaron ingresar a la parte superior del establecimiento, no lo lograron y dispararon.

"Los tipos no se dejaron ver la cara, solo los ojos. Estaban con tapabocas y con gorras. Por eso no se les pudo identificar en las cámaras", agregó.

El robo según los empleados asciende a cerca de 4 mil dólares. Los comerciantes aseguran que son casos que ocurren con frecuencia, por lo que trabajar en estas condiciones es peligroso.

"Necesitamos apoyo de la Policía, que nos resguarden", comentó una comerciante.

Amenazas de vacunadores

Y aunque existe una vigilancia policial, los comerciantes manifiestan que esto no les garantiza tranquilidad, porque reciben amenazas de vacunadores.

"En esta calle ya hay como cuatro compañeros que han sido vacunados", aseguró otra vendedora.

La Policía Nacional está tras la pista de los delincuentes. Esto, mientras los dueños de los establecimientos han implementado medidas de seguridad para evitar ser sorprendidos por los ladrones.

