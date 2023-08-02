Sangolquí: video captó un asalto armado a un local comercial

<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/violencia-e-inseguridad-indigna-a-los-habitantes-del-canton-ruminahui-AA4147255 target=_blank>Sangolquí </a>es un cantón de Pichincha donde el comercio se mueve a toda hora, pero también la <b>delincuencia. </b> En un <b>video de cámaras de seguridad </b>se registró cómo cuatro delincuentes ingresaron a un<b></b> <b></b><b></b> <i><b></b></i><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/asamblea-quito-gobierno-pago-pendiente-DM5680072 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b>