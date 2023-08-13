Seguridad
Un presunto sicario de Los Lobos fue detenido en Perú

EFE

Mediante un trabajo de inteligencia el presunto sicario ecuatoriano fue detenido antes de perpetrar el crimen.

    Alias Pata de mula fue detenido en Perú.
Un presunto sicario ecuatoriano que pertenecería a la banda Los Lobos fue detenido en Tumbes, Perú, según informó el Ministerio del Interior peruano el 12 de agosto de 2023.

"La intervención de Bryan Maza Pardo, de 25 años, alias 'Pata de mula', se realizó en el asentamiento humano El Canario, en el distrito de Aguas Verdes, en la provincia de Zarumilla, durante un operativo de control de identidad ejecutado por la División de Investigación Criminal (Divincri) de la PNP de Tumbes", detalló el Ministerio del Interior en el comunicado difundido.

Según información policial, personal de la Sección de Inteligencia del Frente Policial Tumbes tuvo conocimiento de la posible entrada clandestina de Maza a Perú, "con la finalidad de cometer un asesinato en contra de un ciudadano peruano por ajuste de cuentas".

Por este motivo se llevó a cabo el operativo que terminó con la captura de alias Pata de mula, a quien se le halló un morral (pequeña bolsa) en cuyo interior guardaba un arma de fuego abastecida.

Además, se conoció que el detenido cuenta con antecedentes policiales y estuvo preso por robo en Ecuador.

Maza fue trasladado a las instalaciones de la Divincri Tumbes, y "será investigado por el delito de peligro común, bajo la modalidad de fabricación, comercialización, uso o porte de arma de fuego y munición".

Los Tiguerones y Los Lobos son dos de las bandas criminales que desde 2020 han protagonizado una serie de masacres carcelarias en Ecuador en varias prisiones, donde han sido asesinados más de 450 reos.

