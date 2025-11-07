Seguridad
Un presunto delincuente fue abatido por la Policía en Manta

El hombre habría disparado en contra de los gendarmes, quienes respondieron al ataque.

   
Un presunto delincuente que se movilizaba en motocicleta fue abatido la noche del jueves 6 de noviembre por un policía en Manta, Manabí.

Según la versión institucional, los uniformados observaron a los ocupantes de una motocicleta que huían de los exteriores de una unidad educativa, "luego de haber presuntamente participado en un hecho violento".

Los policías los persiguieron y los sujetos habrían disparado en contra de los agentes, quienes repelieron el ataque con sus armas de dotación.

El abatido responde a los nombres de Diego R.

Aunque se pidió el auxilio de una ambulancia, los paramédicos solo confirmaron su deceso.

En lo que va del año, Manabí contabiliza más de 1 070 muertes violentas, una cifra que mantiene a la provincia entre las más golpeadas por el crimen organizado en Ecuador.

