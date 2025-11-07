Un presunto delincuente fue abatido por la Policía en Manta

Un <b>presunto delincuente</b> que se movilizaba en motocicleta fue abatido la noche del jueves 6 de noviembre por un policía en <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/manta target=_blank>Manta</a>, Manabí. Según la versión institucional, los uniformados observaron a los<b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/asesinatos-manta-manabi-abogado-MK10386309 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/daniel-noboa-kristi-noem-cabalgata-salinas-CK10381982 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/juez-manta-asesinado-escuela-blanqueo-fito-DL10284557 target=_blank></a>