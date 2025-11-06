Seguridad
06 nov 2025 , 17:56

Manta suma dos muertes más en medio de una ola criminal que deja 1 070 víctimas en Manabí

Los crímenes ocurridos este jueves 6 de noviembre se suman a los ocho asesinatos registrados el día anterior en cuatro cantones manabitas.

   
  Manta suma dos muertes más en medio de una ola criminal que deja 1 070 víctimas en Manabí
    El primer atentado ocurrió antes de las 10:00, en el centro de la urbe.( Cortesía )
Dos hechos violentos registrados este jueves 6 de noviembre conmocionaron dos sectores de Manta. La ciudad, considerada la más violenta de Manabí, volvió a ser escenario de ataques armados que dejaron dos muertos y dos heridos.

El primer atentado ocurrió antes de las 10:00, en el centro de la urbe. Un abogado y su acompañante fueron atacados a tiros dentro de un vehículo. El profesional resultó gravemente herido y fue trasladado a una casa de salud, mientras que la mujer que lo acompañaba, identificada como Gina Rugel Rivera, falleció en el lugar.

Lea también: La secretaria de Seguridad de EE. UU. arribó a Manta

De acuerdo con información preliminar, dos sicarios que se movilizaban en motocicleta habrían ejecutado el ataque. En la escena se hallaron al menos diez indicios balísticos.

Horas más tarde, otro asesinato se registró en el ingreso al barrio Santa Clara, en la parroquia Eloy Alfaro. Un hombre fue asesinado tras recibir más de diez disparos, mientras que una mujer que lo acompañaba resultó herida y fue trasladada a un hospital. La Policía Nacional investiga ambos ataques.

Estos nuevos crímenes se suman a la ola de violencia que afecta a la provincia. Solo el miércoles 5 de noviembre, en un lapso de diez horas, se reportaron ocho asesinatos en Portoviejo, Manta, Chone y San Vicente, entre las 07:00 y las 17:00.

Revise además: Un juez de Manta fue asesinado afuera de un plantel educativo

En lo que va del año, Manabí contabiliza más de 1 070 muertes violentas, una cifra que mantiene a la provincia entre las más golpeadas por el crimen organizado en Ecuador.

