Seguridad
27 sep 2025 , 13:52

Un policía fue asesinado en atentado contra Hugo Obando, concejal de Durán

El policía que custodiaba al concejal Hugo Obando fue asesinado. El funcionario falleció después, y otros dos uniformados quedaron heridos.

   
    Foto en el sector de La Ferroviaria en Durán, donde se produjo un ataque armado.( Redes sociales )
Un policía que custodiaba a Hugo Obando, concejal de Durán, fue asesinado la tarde de este sábado 27 de septiembre en las cercanías del Polideportivo Municipal La Ferroviaria.

Producto del ataque armado, el funcionario municipal y otros dos agentes que lo acompañaban también quedaron heridos. Fueron trasladados inmediatamente a una casa de salud, pero después el alcalde de Durán, Luis Chonillo, confirmó la muerte de Obando.

El policía asesinado fue identificado como el cabo primero Rubén Chávez. La Policía Nacional indicó que de manera inmediata se realizó un despliegue operativo con el fin de dar con los responsables de este acto criminal

Le puede interesar: Inseguridad en Durán: ¿Hay división entre el Municipio y la Policía?

Obando quedó delicado de salud, conoció este medio y no resistió las heridas. Trascendió que sicarios interceptaron al grupo cuando el concejal se dirigía a su domicilio.

Obando fue uno de los ediles electos de la misma alianza del alcalde Luis Chonillo, quien administra el cantón desde el extranjero. En su segundo día de funciones, el 15 de mayo de 2023, él fue víctima de un atentado que dejó dos personas asesinadas, entre ellas un policía.

Este crimen ocurre cinco días después del asesinato de Javier Bolaños, director financiero del Municipio, quien fue acribillado en la vía Durán-Boliche.

Lea también: Luis Chonillo: un año sin alcalde presente en Durán

En 2023, también fue asesinado el concejal Bolívar Vera y Miguel Santos Burgos, director de Ordenamiento Territorial.

Esas dos muertes violentas fueron atribuidas al grupo terrorista Chone Killer, liderado por alias Negro Tulio, cuyos miembros fueron sentenciados por delincuencia organizada al infiltrarse en el cabildo de Durán, la Agencia de Tránsito y el Cuerpo de Bomberos.

