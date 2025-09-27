Un policía fue asesinado en atentado contra Hugo Obando, concejal de Durán

Un policía que custodiaba a Hugo Obando,<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/javier-bolanos-director-financiero-municipio-duran-asesinato-DF10156234 target=_blank> concejal de Durán</a></b>, fue asesinado la tarde de este sábado 27 de septiembre en las cercanías del Polideportivo Municipal La Ferroviaria. Producto del ataque<b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/division-entre-municipio-de-duran-policia-y-vinculos-chonekillers-CY8450602 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/luis-chonillo-alcalde-duran-ausencia-FA9929887 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/chone-killers-negro-tulio-sentenciado-delincuencia-duran-XN9593066 target=_blank></a></b><b></b>