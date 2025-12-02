Seguridad
02 dic 2025 , 07:56

Plan Retorno Seguro: operativo navideño se activa en Guayaquil

La Policía activó el plan anual que protege a migrantes y pasajeros, con patrullajes en el aeropuerto y terminales terrestres.

   
La Policía Nacional activó su Plan Retorno Seguro 2025 para acompañar y proteger a los viajeros que regresan al país por las festividades navideñas. El operativo se pone en marcha cada diciembre y busca ofrecer un retorno más seguro para quienes arriban al aeropuerto José Joaquín de Olmedo, en Guayaquil.

Este lunes 1 de diciembre, Rosa López se convirtió en la primera migrante en solicitar el servicio. Después de dos años residiendo en Estados Unidos, regresó al Puerto Principal y afirmó que busca evitarse un mal rato en su vuelta al país. Para ella, esta medida resulta necesaria para los viajeros que arriban durante la temporada festiva.

El plan, que se ejecuta desde hace 12 años, fue inaugurado oficialmente con el inicio del mes. Según el coronel Jairo Burbano, la Policía reforzó su presencia operativa no solo en la terminal aérea, sino también en las terminales terrestres y zonas comerciales, con el fin de ampliar la cobertura preventiva en toda la ciudad.

El servicio también complementa las medidas de seguridad implementadas por el aeropuerto, que recibe a diario 21 vuelos y cerca de 3 500 pasajeros. Jonathan Vera, jefe de Seguridad de Tagsa, explicó que se han intensificado los controles desde el ingreso a la terminal y se han reforzado los puntos de revisión para garantizar un entorno más seguro.

Como parte de las recomendaciones a los viajeros, las autoridades sugieren utilizar taxis seguros o autorizados, informar a un familiar sobre la hora aproximada de llegada y evitar compartir datos del viaje con desconocidos.

En caso de emergencia, recuerdan que se debe contactar al ECU 911. El año pasado, alrededor de 280 personas al día utilizaron este servicio, que este año contará con 31 policías motorizados patrullando los exteriores del aeropuerto. Los usuarios podrán solicitar el acompañamiento en un punto específico ubicado en la salida de Arribos Internacionales, en la planta baja de la terminal aérea.

