10 oct 2025 , 08:05

Matanza en Santa Elena: cuatro hombres fueron asesinados en Valdivia

La masacre ocurrió frente a la cancha de fútbol de Valdivia. Las víctimas tenían 18, 22, 23 y 29 años.

   
    Imagen referencial. ( Pixabay )
Cuatro hombres fueron asesinados la noche de este jueves 9 de octubre frente a una cancha de fútbol de la comuna Valdivia, perteneciente al cantón Santa Elena, en la provincia del mismo nombre. La matanza ocurrió alrededor de las 19:30. Entre las víctimas hubo un ciudadano venezolano.

Según información policial, esta masacre obedecería a una disputa entre bandas criminales. Sin embargo, ninguna de las víctimas registraba antecedentes penales. Los hombres tenían 18, 22, 23 y 29 años. Los cadáveres fueron llevados a la morgue de Santa Elena.

Agentes de Dinased y Criminalística acudieron al sitio para levantar los cuerpos y recoger indicios. Los uniformados retiraron tres restos de bala e incautaron un celular y un sistema de grabación de video.

En lo que va del año, se han cometido 157 asesinatos en la provincia de Santa Elena.

