Matanza en Santa Elena: cuatro hombres fueron asesinados en Valdivia

Cuatro hombres fueron asesinados la noche de este jueves 9 de octubre frente a una cancha de fútbol de la comuna <b>Valdivia</b>, perteneciente al cantón<b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/hombre-silla-ruedas-asesinado-libertad-santa-elena-KB10008626 target=_blank>Santa Elena</a></b>, en la provincia del mismo nombre. La <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/asesinatos-santa-elena-concejal-la-libertad-EB10111713 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/tres-capturados-doble-asesinato-hermanos-santa-elena-EH10062413 target=_blank></a></b>