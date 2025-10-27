Seguridad
27 oct 2025 , 21:30

Tres hombres fueron asesinados en un billar de Santa Ana, Manabí

Tres sujetos, vestidos con chompas similares a las que usan policías, ingresaron al local y abrieron fuego contra las personas.

   
    Una cámara de videovigilancia registró el ataque. ( Captura de video )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Tres hombres fueron asesinados y al menos dos resultaron heridos la noche de este lunes 27 de octubre, luego de un ataque armado dentro de un billar en el cantón Santa Ana, provincia de Manabí. El hecho ocurrió poco antes de las 20:00.

Una cámara de videovigilancia registró el momento en que tres sujetos, vestidos con chompas similares a las que usan policías, ingresaron al local y abrieron fuego contra las personas que se encontraban en el lugar.

Efectivos policiales y personal del Ministerio de Salud Pública (MSP) acudieron al sitio para atender la emergencia. Los agentes levantaron indicios y trasladaron los cuerpos para las pericias respectivas.

Con este hecho, Manabí supera los 1 030 asesinatos en lo que va de 2025, consolidándose como una de las provincias más golpeadas por la violencia criminal en Ecuador.

Temas
Asesinatos
matanza
Manabí
Santa Ana
Noticias
