Tres hombres fueron asesinados en un billar de Santa Ana, Manabí

Tres hombres fueron asesinados y al menos dos resultaron heridos la noche de este lunes 27 de octubre, luego de un ataque armado dentro de un billar en el cantón <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/lluvias-inundaciones-mayoria-santa-ana-manabi-EN9069600 target=_blank>Santa Ana</a></b>, provincia de <b>Manabí</b>. El <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/hombres-abatidos-santa-ana-manabi-JF10150999 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/asesinatos-mercado-santa-ana-manabi-YD9243320 target=_blank></a></b>