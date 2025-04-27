Seguridad
27 abr 2025 , 16:28

Un vendedor de rifas es asesinado dentro de un mercado de Santa Ana, en Manabí

Adicionalmente, un policía resultó herido en este ataque.

   
  • Un vendedor de rifas es asesinado dentro de un mercado de Santa Ana, en Manabí
    Según información preliminar, un acompañante del sicario estaba esperándolo afuera del mercado en una motocicleta.( Captura de video )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un hombre fue asesinado este domingo 27 de abril dentro del Mercado de Ferias Libres del cantón Santa Ana, en Manabí. Una cámara de videovigilancia captó el crimen, que ocurrió a las 10:36. Adicionalmente, un policía resultó herido en este ataque.

La víctima ha sido identificada como un vendedor de rifas. En las imágenes se observa que el sicario, que vestía una chompa negra, disparó al menos tres veces contra el hombre y le robó un cartera. Comerciantes y compradores que estaban junto al ahora occiso corrieron a esconderse.

Lea también: Las lluvias provocaron inundaciones en el 80 % del cantón Santa Ana de Manabí

Según información preliminar, un acompañante del sicario estaba esperándolo afuera del mercado en una motocicleta.

Durante su escape, el criminal habría disparado contra el agente.

Ecuador se encuentra desde el 2024 bajo un conflicto armado interno que el presidente, Daniel Noboa, declaró para enfrentar a las bandas de crimen organizado, a quienes les situó en guerra y pasó a llamarlas terroristas.

Las organizaciones criminales están detrás de la escalada de violencia que llevó a Ecuador a situarse en 2023 como el país de Latinoamérica con el índice más alto de homicidios, mientras que 2025 ha comenzado como el año más violento desde que se tiene registro, con un promedio de aproximadamente un asesinato por hora.

Revise además: Manabí: Triple crimen en una vía de Santa Ana

Temas
Asesinatos
mercados
Manabí
Santa Ana
Noticias
Recomendadas