Seguridad
30 ago 2025 , 08:40

Guayas: Madre e hijo fueron víctimas de un ataque armado en el cantón Santa Lucía

Este doble crimen ocurre a tres semanas de la masacre que mantiene en luto al cantón Santa Lucía, cuando ocho personas fueron asesinadas.

   
    Imagen de policías en Santa Lucía, provincia de Guayas, tras el asesinato de una madre e hijo.( Radio Activa Santa Lucía-Facebook )
Una mujer y un hombre fueron asesinadas la noche del viernes 29 de agosto frente al coliseo del cantón Santa Lucía, de Guayas.

Según medios locales, se trata de una madre y un hijo. Fueron victimados cuando se encontraban en el exterior de un local de comidas.

​​​​​​La Policía Nacional recabó en la escena del crimen 10 indicios balísticos de nueve milímetros y constató que hay cámara de seguridad en el sector.

Este doble crimen ocurre a tres semanas de la masacre que mantiene en luto al cantón Santa Lucía, cuando ocho personas fueron asesinadas en los alrededores de una discoteca, entre ellos, el hermano del cantante.

El pasado 27 de agosto, el COE Cantonal de Santa Lucía había tomado una nueva resolución en materia de seguridad, señalando que locales de diversión nocturna solo podían estar abiertos hasta las 00:00 y que habría mayor presencia de policías y militares en su territorio.

Noticias
