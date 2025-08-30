Guayas: Madre e hijo fueron víctimas de un ataque armado en el cantón Santa Lucía

Una mujer y un hombre fueron asesinadas la noche del viernes 29 de agosto frente al coliseo del <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/masacre-santa-lucia-guayas-FL9915887 target=_blank>cantón Santa Lucía</a></b>, de Guayas. Según medios locales, se trata de una madre y un hijo. Fueron victimados <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/cuatro-presos-encontrados-sin-vida-penitenciaria-litoral-29-agosto-MD10027290 target=_blank></a></b><b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/guayaquil-flor-bastion-extorsiones-bandas-asesinato-DD10024171 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b>