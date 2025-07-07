Seguridad
El alcalde Luis Chonillo respalda intervención estatal en Durán: "Este es el camino para un municipio justo"

Chonillo, quien está en el extranjero y administra la ciudad de manera telemática desde agosto de 2024, expresó su disposición a colaborar con las investigaciones.

   
    Cientos de policías intervinieron oficinas del Municipio de Durán. ( API )
El alcalde de Durán, Luis Chonillo, agradeció "profundamente" al Gobierno Nacional por la intervención ejecutada este lunes 7 de julio en instituciones municipales infiltradas por el crimen organizado. El operativo, liderado por el Ministerio del Interior y la Policía Nacional, forma parte de una estrategia de depuración institucional en el cantón.

Chonillo, quien está en el extranjero y administra la ciudad de manera telemática desde agosto de 2024, expresó su disposición a colaborar con todos los recursos logísticos y administrativos necesarios para respaldar las acciones del Gobierno, el Bloque de Seguridad y la fuerza pública.

Lea también: Policía interviene cinco instituciones de Durán, entre ellas el Municipio y la Agencia de Tránsito

Además, dirigió un mensaje a sus colaboradores municipales, reconociendo que aunque las medidas puedan parecer drásticas, "este es el camino para darle a Durán un municipio más justo y transparente".

La intervención incluye la toma temporal de control de áreas clave como la Agencia de Tránsito de Durán (ATD), el Centro de Revisión Técnica Vehicular, el Centro de Retención Vehicular, el complejo judicial y el Cuerpo de Bomberos, cuya administración fue entregada por Chonillo al Ejecutivo. El ministro del Interior, John Reimberg, advirtió que durante al menos 30 días se revisará "cada computadora y cada documento" en estas instituciones.

Durán es actualmente la segunda ciudad más violenta del país, solo por detrás de Guayaquil. Las investigaciones han revelado una infiltración profunda del crimen organizado en dependencias municipales, dirigida por Julio Alberto Martínez Alcívar, alias 'Negro Tulio', cabecilla de la banda Chonekillers.

Revise además: Desde el exterior, el alcalde de Durán acepta que lo investiguen por posible nexo con alias Negro Tulio

El pasado 30 de junio, Martínez, su esposa y otras 15 personas fueron sentenciados a 13 años de prisión por delincuencia organizada. Tras esa condena, la Justicia dispuso una nueva investigación para determinar si existió algún vínculo entre el alcalde Chonillo y el líder criminal.

