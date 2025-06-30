Seguridad
30 jun 2025 , 13:30

El alcalde de Durán, Luis Chonillo, será investigado por presunto vínculo criminal con alias Negro Tulio

Julio Alberto Martínez Alcívar, alias Negro Tulio, y 18 personas más fueron sentenciados este lunes 30 de junio a 13 años de prisión por una red de delincuencia organizada en Durán.

   
  • El alcalde de Durán, Luis Chonillo, será investigado por presunto vínculo criminal con alias Negro Tulio
    Imagen de archivo del alcalde de Durán, Luis Chonillo. ( API )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un tribunal de Garantías Penales Especializado para el Juzgamiento de Delitos relacionados con Corrupción y Crimen Organizado ordenó este lunes 30 de junio que se inicie una investigación en contra del alcalde de Durán, Luis Chonillo, quien está fuera del país y desempeña sus funciones de manera telemática desde agosto de 2024.

Este lunes se conoció la sentencia contra Julio Alberto Martínez Alcívar, alias Negro Tulio, por el delito de delincuencia organizada. Él; su conviviente, Alexandra Estrada Aquiño, y 17 personas más fueron sentenciadas a 13 años de prisión.

Lea también: Alias Negro Tulio quería limpiar su imagen y ser empresario en Durán con contratos públicos.

Adicionalmente, debido a que Chonillo fue mencionado varias veces durante la audiencia de juzgamiento, el tribunal ordenó a la FGE que "en el ámbito de sus atribuciones inicie las investigaciones correspondientes sobre su presunta participación en la estructura delictiva".

Por otra parte, la Justicia dispuso a la Contraloría General del Estado (CGE) que realice un examen especial al Municipio de Durán, el Registro de la Propiedad y el Cuerpo de Bomberos de ese cantón.

Imagen de agosto de 2024. Negro Tulio ha sido identificado como cabecilla de la organización criminal Chonekillers.
Imagen de agosto de 2024. Negro Tulio ha sido identificado como cabecilla de la organización criminal Chonekillers. ( API )

El caso de delincuencia organizada contra 'Negro Tulio', identificado como cabecilla de los Chonekillers, se desprende de una serie de allanamientos ejecutados el 14 de agosto de 2024 en varias instituciones de Durán. 23 personas, entre ellas funcionarios del Registro de la Propiedad, Cuerpo de Bomberos y Alcaldía de Durán, fueron detenidos.

Ese mismo día el alcalde salió del país. Extraoficialmente se conoce que el regidor permanece en Estados Unidos. Desde el Municipio de Durán se señaló que Chonillo no huyó de Ecuador ni abandonó el cargo, sino que se trataba de un viaje para precautelar su seguridad. El alcalde sobrevivió a un atentado al inicio de su gestión, en mayo de 2023.

Revise además: Un explosivo fue detonado en los exteriores de una empresa ligada a Luis Chonillo, alcalde de Durán

Alias Negro Tulio y su esposa fueron detenidos en Panamá en mayo de 2024. La pareja fue expulsada en junio a Ecuador.

En mayo de 2025, 'Negro Tulio' ya fue sentenciado a 34 años de prisión por el delito de terrorismo. Él fue identificado como la cabeza criminal detrás de 13 atentados y el asesinato de dos policías.

Temas
Delincuencia organizada
Luis Chonillo
negro Tulio
Duran
Noticias
Recomendadas