El abogado de la familia de Letty Cando asegura que, en la cárcel de El Inca, murió el hombre que la mató

Johnny Caiza, procesado por el feminicidio de Letty Cando, falleció mientras se encontraba detenido en la cárcel de El Inca, ubicada en el norte de Quito. Así lo informó hoy, lunes 15 de enero de