El abogado de la familia de Letty Cando asegura que, en la cárcel de El Inca, murió el hombre que la mató

Redacción

Johnny Caiza era procesado como presunto autor directo del femicidio de la joven enfermera, registrado a inicios de septiembre del año pasado

Johnny Caiza, procesado por el feminicidio de Letty Cando, falleció mientras se encontraba detenido en la cárcel de El Inca, ubicada en el norte de Quito. Así lo informó hoy, lunes 15 de enero de 2024, el abogado de los familiares de la víctima, Galo Quiñónez.

No obstante, el Servicio Nacional de Atención Integral a Personas Adultas Privadas de la Libertad y a Adolescentes Infractores (SNAI) no ha confirmado esa información. Al parecer -según el jurista- el hecho ocurrió el pasado viernes 12 de enero.

Johnny Caiza era procesado como presunto autor directo del delito de femicidio cometido contra la enfermera. La decisión se tomó en la audiencia de reformulación de cargos, el pasado 21 de diciembre, con la presentación de nuevos elementos de convicción.

Para fundamentar el cambio de tipo penal, el fiscal citó, entre otros elementos, una pericia de autopsia psicológica donde se determinó que Letty Cando fue violada y luego asesinada. El informe recomendó que esta causa se trate como femicidio.

El 2 de septiembre de 2023, la enfermera salió a una fiesta en la que conoció a Caiza. Ella y otras personas habrían ido a la casa del procesado. Desde entonces, ella estuvo desaparecida.

Tras investigaciones, la Fiscalía y la Policía Nacional encontraron los restos desmembrados de Letty C., enterrados en el bosque del parque metropolitano Guangüiltagua, cerca del inmueble de Johnny C.

El hombre enfrentaba un proceso penal desde el 8 de septiembre de 2023 por desaparición involuntaria con resultado de muerte de la víctima.

