John Reimberg estalla contra jueces que liberaron a sujetos en Durán y Yantzaza

"¿Hasta cuándo los jueces estarán del lado de los delincuentes?", criticó el funcionario.

   
El ministro del Interior, John Reimberg, rechazó tajantemente la decisión de un juez de Durán que otorgó medidas alternativas a la prisión preventiva a un sujeto con "enorme prontuario delictivo". "Este tipo de actos corruptos son intolerables e inadmisibles. ¿Hasta cuándo los jueces estarán del lado de los delincuentes?", criticó el funcionario.

Este mismo lunes, Reimberg ya había denunciado a una magistrada de Yantzaza, en Morona Santiago, por una decisión similar. La jueza dio medidas alternativas a un hombre que disparó contra otro sujeto. La víctima no murió, pero hasta el fin de semana estaba hospitalizada.

Con respecto al caso de Durán, el ministro del Interior había señalado que Luis Enrique Z. C., alias Matatán, era un cabecilla de la organización criminal Chonekillers y que, con la detención del domingo, eran siete veces que había sido capturado. El sujeto había enfrentado procesos judiciales por casos de narcotráfico, robo, intento de asesinato, entre otros. Esas capturas ocurrieron entre 2010 y 2020.

El domingo 24 de agosto fue detenido en las inmediaciones de la terminal terrestre de Durán, cuando conducía una camioneta. En el vehículo se encontraron una pistola, varios alimentadores, más de 30 municiones y 10 000 dólares en efectivo.

Tras su detención, fue trasladado a una unidad judicial donde se desarrolló la audiencia de formulación de cargos. Se le imputó el delito de tenencia y porte ilegal de armas. No obstante, durante la diligencia, la defensa alegó que la camioneta no le pertenecía, sino a su suegro, y que desconocía la presencia del arma y las municiones. También sostuvo que el dinero incautado estaba destinado a cubrir un tratamiento médico para un adolescente con problemas renales, a quien habría trasladado poco antes de su arresto. Asimismo, el procesado aseguró ser portador de VIH.

Pese a los hallazgos en el vehículo, la autoridad judicial dispuso medidas alternativas a la prisión. "Matatán" debe presentarse todos los lunes antes las autoridades y tiene prohibido salir del país mientras duren las investigaciones.

