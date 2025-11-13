La inseguridad en Durán persiste pese a refuerzos militares y policiales

Pese a las<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/policia-duran-allanamiento-agencia-transito-YE9677441 target=_blank> intervenciones policiales y militare</a></b>s en el cantón Durán, el despliegue con tecnología para operativos y hasta el monitoreo aéreo con drones, <b>esta semana se reportaron tres hechos violentos</b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/agencia-transito-duran-policia-FK10380647 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><i></i> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/decomiso-documentos-transito-duran-BG10349679 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><i></i><b></b>