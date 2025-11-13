Seguridad
13 nov 2025 , 10:03

La inseguridad en Durán persiste pese a refuerzos militares y policiales

Según cifras de la Policía, hasta la fecha se registran 471 muertes violentas en Durán, 46 asesinatos más que los 425 registrados en el mismo periodo de 2024.

   
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Pese a las intervenciones policiales y militares en el cantón Durán, el despliegue con tecnología para operativos y hasta el monitoreo aéreo con drones, esta semana se reportaron tres hechos violentos en menos de 24 horas.

Una de las últimas alertas fue la del cuerpo de un hombre que estaba embalado y que fue arrojado a un botadero de basura improvisado, al pie de una zanja en la cooperativa Héctor Cobos, del canton Durán.

El hecho provoco inquietud entre dos grupos de familiares que trataron de constatar si se trataba de un pariente desaparecido.

Le puede interesar: La Agencia de Tránsito de Durán mantiene a 283 servidores pese a la intervención de 291 policías

Según cifras de la Policía, de enero a la fecha ya se registran 471 muertes violentas, 46 asesinatos más que los 425 registrados en el mismo periodo de 2024.

Los sitios más conflictivos son sectores como Divino Niño, El Arbolito, centro y la ciudadela El Recreo. Todo esto pese a que desde el 27 de octubre, militares intervienen el cantón de más de 300 mil habitantes, y llegaron 300 policías para reforzar la labor de 700 agentes asignados a ese distrito.

Hace poco más de dos semanas se anunciaban operativos permanentes en los cuatro accesos de Durán, sin embargo Televistazo en la Comunidad constató que ya no hay revisión de militares ni en los peajes Durán, Yaguachi, Boliche y Tambo.

Lea también: La Policía decomisa en Durán más de 22 000 documentos de tránsito de 28 cantones

Otro punto donde ya no están las revisiones militares es en el ingreso por el Puente de la Unidad Nacional a la avenida Nicolás Lapentti. Televistazo solicitó una entrevista al personal militar encargado del cantón y al jefe de la policía del distrito Durán, pero hasta el cierre de este reportaje no hubo respuesta.

Temas
militares
Fuerzas Armadas
Policía Nacional
Crímenes
operativos
intervenciones
Durán
Noticias
Recomendadas