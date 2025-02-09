Seguridad
09 feb 2025

Una pareja fue encontrada muerta en un motel en Portoviejo

La Policía presume que fallecieron por inhalación de monóxido de carbono, que emitía un carro encendido.

   
Una pareja fue hallada muerta dentro de una habitación de un motel ubicado en la vía Portoviejo-Manta, el sábado 8 de febrero.

Según un reporte policial, un hombre y una mujer ingresaron al establecimiento pasadas las 23:00 del viernes 7 de febrero.

Sin embargo, a las 07:00 del siguiente día, personal del motel tocó la puerta porque ya se había cumplido el tiempo pagado. Al no recibir respuesta alguna, ingresaron al lugar, y hallaron los cuerpos de la pareja en la cama.

Los empleados llamaron al ECU 911 para notificar el suceso. Agentes de la Policía Nacional arribaron al sitio e informaron que el vehículo en el que llegó la pareja estaba encendido.

Los agentes presumen que los gases tóxicos causaron la muerte de los ciudadanos. Los cadáveres fueron trasladados al centro forense de Manta para realizar las autopsias.

