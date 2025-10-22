Seguridad
22 oct 2025 , 06:09

Un guardia de una universidad de Esmeraldas fue asesinado

El cadáver del hombre quedó dentro de una garita de seguridad. Hombres armados ingresaron al campus y mataron inmediatamente al hombre de 28 años.

   
    Foto de archivo de un área de ingreso de la Universidad Luis Vargas Torres de Esmeraldas.( Archivo )
Yandri Altafuya, un guardia de la Universidad Luis Vargas Torres de la ciudad de Esmeraldas, fue asesinado la noche del martes 21 de octubre.

El crimen ocurrió alrededor de las 19:00, cuando sujetos armados irrumpieron en el campus y se dirigieron directamente a la garita, donde acabaron con la vida del hombre de 28 años.

Las autoridades investigan las motivaciones de este crimen y están tras la pista de los asesinos. El hecho causó conmoción en las personas que estaban presentes en el predio.

No fue el único ataque armado en la jornada. Alrededor de una hora antes, dos hombres quedaron heridos tras una balacera en el sector de 50 Casas.

Hasta septiembre de 2025, Esmeraldas registraba 184 crímenes, 43 muertes violentas más que el mismo periodo del anterior año.

